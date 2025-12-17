IND Vs SA 4th T20I Toss Delayed Due To Excessive Smog In Lucknow, Inspection At 7:30 PM

Image Credits: X

The toss for the India vs South Africa 4th T20I on Wednesday was delayed. The BCCI later confirmed that the reason for the delay was excessive smog in Lucknow. Live visuals from the stadium showed severe visibility issues, with the floodlights also disrupting vision. An inspection is set for 7:30 PM IST.

India will look to clinch the series when they take the field at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The Men in Blue wrestled back a series lead with a dominant performance in Dharamsala. With two games to go, Suryakumar Yadav and Co will be keen to avoid taking the game to the decider.

The final two games of the year will provide India a chance to work out their combinations for the T20 World Cup 2026. India will announce the squad for the tournament in the first week of January, meaning the IND vs SA games are their only last look at the players.

IND vs SA 4th T20I Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana/ Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman

IND vs SA T20I Series: Live Streaming & Broadcast Details

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of all India home matches. The IND vs SA T20I series will be available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the action online at JioHotstar.

