 Injured Or Dropped? Shubman Gill To Miss IND Vs SA 4th T20I In Lucknow; Netizens REACT As Sanju Samson Gets Rare Chance
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsInjured Or Dropped? Shubman Gill To Miss IND Vs SA 4th T20I In Lucknow; Netizens REACT As Sanju Samson Gets Rare Chance

Injured Or Dropped? Shubman Gill To Miss IND Vs SA 4th T20I In Lucknow; Netizens REACT As Sanju Samson Gets Rare Chance

India's vice-captain Shubman Gill is set to miss out from India's Playing 11 for the IND vs SA 4th T20I in Lucknow. Sanju Samson is all set to replace him at the top of the order with Gill reportedly suffering a toe injury. Shubman has struggled for form in the shortest format, with netizens suspecting he was in fact dropped rather than suffer an injury.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 07:09 PM IST
article-image

India's vice-captain Shubman Gill is set to miss out from India's Playing 11 for the IND vs SA 4th T20I in Lucknow. Sanju Samson is all set to replace him at the top of the order with Gill reportedly suffering a toe injury. Shubman has struggled for form in the shortest format, with netizens suspecting he was in fact dropped rather than suffer an injury.

It is learnt that Gill has sustained the injury during training session and all precautionary measures are being taken to ensure his speedy recovery. It is unclear whether the 26-year-old will feature in the 5th game of the series as well and update on the same is expected at the toss.

Gill was brought back into the T20I as vice-captain for the Asia Cup 2025. The 26-year-old displaced a successful Sanju Samson at the top to partner Abhishek Sharma. Gilll's return to the format has been anything but rosy, raising questions about his fit in the side.

Given that context, netizens wonder whether Shubman suffered an injury or was actually dropped from the side. Th 26-year-old has one score of 40 or more in the last 16 innings. Samson meanwhile had a stellar record at the top of the order before making way for Gill.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Gujarat Sees Another Factory Blaze As Fire Breaks Out In Palsana Chemical Plant
VIDEO: Gujarat Sees Another Factory Blaze As Fire Breaks Out In Palsana Chemical Plant
Sunburn Festival 2025 Makes Mumbai Debut At Sewri Waterfront, Featuring Global EDM Stars
Sunburn Festival 2025 Makes Mumbai Debut At Sewri Waterfront, Featuring Global EDM Stars
Sydney Sweeney Channels Marilyn Monroe In Halter Neck Gown At 'The Housemaid's' Premiere
Sydney Sweeney Channels Marilyn Monroe In Halter Neck Gown At 'The Housemaid's' Premiere
Mumbai Fraud: 53-Year-Old Police Sub-Inspector Duped Of ₹5.20 Lakh In Fake Vikhroli Flat Deal; Case Registered
Mumbai Fraud: 53-Year-Old Police Sub-Inspector Duped Of ₹5.20 Lakh In Fake Vikhroli Flat Deal; Case Registered
Read Also
IND Vs SA 4th T20I Toss Delayed Due To Excessive Smog In Lucknow, Inspection At 7:30 PM
article-image

Here is how netizens reacted to Gill's injury

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND Vs SA 4th T20I: Hardik Pandya Seen Wearing Mask At Ekana Cricket Stadium In Lucknow Due To Smog...

IND Vs SA 4th T20I: Hardik Pandya Seen Wearing Mask At Ekana Cricket Stadium In Lucknow Due To Smog...

Injured Or Dropped? Shubman Gill To Miss IND Vs SA 4th T20I In Lucknow; Netizens REACT As Sanju...

Injured Or Dropped? Shubman Gill To Miss IND Vs SA 4th T20I In Lucknow; Netizens REACT As Sanju...

IND Vs SA 4th T20I Toss Delayed Due To Excessive Smog In Lucknow, Inspection At 7:30 PM

IND Vs SA 4th T20I Toss Delayed Due To Excessive Smog In Lucknow, Inspection At 7:30 PM

ICC T20I Rankings: Number 1 Varun Chakravarthy Breaks Jasprit Bumrah Record, Achieves Highest Rating...

ICC T20I Rankings: Number 1 Varun Chakravarthy Breaks Jasprit Bumrah Record, Achieves Highest Rating...

IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green Most Expensive, CSK Splash ₹28.4 Cr On Uncapped Duo, Pathirana,...

IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green Most Expensive, CSK Splash ₹28.4 Cr On Uncapped Duo, Pathirana,...