 Global Sports Pickleball League Marks New Chapter With Trophy Unveiling Ceremony In Mumbai
The Global Sports Pickleball League marked a significant milestone with the unveiling of its official trophy at a special ceremony held at the Andheri Sports Complex on Tuesday, December 16. The event symbolised the league’s formal arrival on India’s sporting calendar and highlighted the rapid rise of pickleball as a competitive and spectator-friendly sport in the country.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
Image: globalsports_pickleball/Instagram

Set against the backdrop of one of Mumbai’s prominent sporting venues, the ceremony drew league officials, team representatives, players, and members of the sporting fraternity. The unveiling of the trophy was met with enthusiasm, reflecting the growing excitement around the new season of the Global Sports Pickleball League and its vision to elevate the sport to a professional level.

The trophy itself was designed to represent excellence, agility, and the fast-paced nature of pickleball, combining modern aesthetics with elements that reflect the sport’s dynamic character.

The event also served as an opportunity for interaction between players, officials, and stakeholders, further strengthening the sense of community around the league. With the trophy now officially unveiled, anticipation has intensified for the upcoming matches, as teams prepare to battle for supremacy and etch their names into the league’s history.

The trophy unveiling at the Andheri Sports Complex not only celebrated the league’s launch but also underscored the growing popularity of pickleball in India. As the Global Sports Pickleball League moves closer to its competitive action, the ceremony marked the beginning of what organisers hope will be a new and exciting chapter in Indian sports.

