Ex-Wolves Academy Footballer Ethan Mcleod Dies In Tragic Car Crash At 21; Clubs Share Emotional Posts

Ex-Wolves Academy Footballer Ethan Mcleod Dies In Tragic Car Crash At 21

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers academy player and current Macclesfield forward Ethan McLeod has tragically passed away at the age of 21 following a car crash on Tuesday (December 16). He lost his life while travelling back home after a match against Bedford Town, sending shockwaves through the football community.

Confirming the news, Wolverhampton Wanderers shared an emotional post on social media, saying the club was "heartbroken" by Ethan's sudden passing. The club revealed that Ethan joined the Wolves Academy at the age of seven, later signing professional terms before leaving the club in September 2024.

In its tweet, Wolves said they were sending their thoughts and love to Ethan’s family, friends and everyone at Macclesfield. The club also highlighted that Ethan's younger brother, Conor is currently part of their under-21 squad and assured that full care and support will be provided to him and the family during this difficult time.

As a mark of respect, Wolverhampton Wanderers announced that a minute's silence will be observed ahead of Saturday's first-team match against Brentford to remember and honour Ethan McLeod.

Full Statement Issued By Wolves:

"We are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Ethan McLeod at the age of 21. Ethan joined @WolvesAcademy at seven-years-old and went on to sign professional terms at the club, before leaving in September 2024.

We are sending our thoughts and love to Ethan’s family, friends and everyone at Macclesfield.

Ethan’s younger brother Conor is currently in our under-21 squad and the whole club will be providing care and support to him and his family.

We will observe a minute’s silence at Saturday’s first-team fixture against Brentford, to remember and honour Ethan."

Academy director Jon Hunter-Barrett said, "Ethan had a warm heart and was incredibly caring and considerate. He was a talented young man, who got on well socially with everyone in the academy, staff and players, because he was such a loving character."

Macclesfield FC Also Shared an Emotional Post:

"With the heaviest of hearts and an overwhelming sense of surrealism that Macclesfield FC can confirm the passing of 21-year-old forward Ethan McLeod.

Travelling back from Bedford Town last night, Ethan was involved in a car accident on the M1 which tragically took his life.

Ethan was an incredibly talented and well-respected member of our First Team Squad, who had his whole life ahead of him.

But more than that, Ethan’s infectious personality endeared him to everyone that he came into contact with.

In giving his all in everything he did, Ethan effortlessly pushed us all to be the best we can be - both on and off the pitch.

Ethan’s professionalism and unwavering work ethic inspired everyone, and his lust for life put smiles on all our faces - even on the darkest of days.

News of Ethan’s passing has devastated our entire Club and no words can convey the immense sense of sadness and loss that we feel now.

The deep mental scars elicited from Ethan’s passing will undeniably never heal - but one thing is for sure, and that is Ethan’s vibrant legacy will never fade, no matter how much time passes in the future.

Ethan will live in our hearts and minds forevermore and no matter what the future holds, his unique smile that mesmerised us all will never be forgotten.

Our deepest sympathy goes out to Ethan’s family and friends at this deeply traumatic time, together with an assurance that we will provide as much support as we can to those who need it.

May you rest in peace Ethan - you will forever be a Silkman."

Tributes have continued to pour in from fans, clubs and players remembering Ethan as a young footballer whose life and career were tragically cut short.