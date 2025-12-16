French Court Orders PSG To Pay Around ₹636 Crore To Kylian Mbappe In Unpaid Salary And Bonuses: Reports

Kylian Mbappe | Credits: X

Paris, December 16: In a major win for Kylian Mbappe, a French labour court has directed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to pay Kylian Mbappe €61 million, which amounts to around ₹636 crore, for outstanding salary and bonuses from his time at the club, reports BBC. The ruling settles part of a long-running legal battle between the France captain and PSG following his departure.

Mbappe had originally claimed a much higher amount, arguing that he was owed unpaid wages and compensation linked to a contract disagreement and the way he was treated by the club. PSG responded with a countersuit, saying they suffered financial losses after his expected big-money move to Saudi side Al-Hilal did not go through in 2023.

Kylian Mbappe spent seven seasons at Paris Saint-Germain between 2017 and 2024, where he enjoyed a prolific run, scoring 256 goals in 308 appearances and winning 15 trophies across domestic competitions. After months of uncertainty over his future, the French forward finally left PSG in June 2024, joining Real Madrid on a free transfer.

PSG has since argued that Mbappe’s departure resulted in heavy financial losses, especially after the club had invested €150 million to sign him from AS Monaco in 2017.

While Mbappe continues to impress in Madrid colours, his prolonged fallout with PSG has evolved into one of the most costly and high-profile legal disputes between a player and a club in football history.

Now playing for Real Madrid, the 26-year-old did not receive the full sum he sought, but the court confirmed that PSG must clear significant unpaid dues. The decision marks a major moment in one of football’s most closely followed contract disputes.