Kylian Mbappe Vs PSG: Feud Escalates Into Legal Battle, Reaches Paris Labour Court

The feud between Kylian Mbappe and his former club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has escalated into a full-blown legal battle, now playing out in a Paris labour court. The French superstar is seeking €260 million from PSG, while the French club hopes to obtain €440 million from this conflict, according to French outlet L’Equipe.

Mbappe’s legal action includes a demand for around €55 million in unpaid wages and additional damages for alleged mistreatment and psychological harassment. The France captain claims PSG breached his contract and created a hostile work environment before his departure in 2024 to Real Madrid.

PSG files counter suit against Mbappe

The club claimed that Mbappe's refusal to accept a transfer to Al Hilal cost them an enormous €300 million fee. With his contract expiring the following summer, the club argues they suffered a massive financial blow and are seeking damages. Mbappe’s lawyer dismissed the allegations, stating that no such Saudi offer was formally presented to the player.

PSG on Monday released a statement affirming their position. That statement was provided by Diario AS, and the Champions League-winners said that Mbappe acted ‘disloyally’.

The statement said, “The club has presented evidence demonstrating that the player acted disloyally by concealing his decision not to renew his contract for almost eleven months, between July 2022 and June 2023, thus depriving the club of any possibility of arranging a transfer.”

“The player questioned an agreement reached with the club in August 2023, which stipulated a reduction in his remuneration should he decide to leave freely, in order to preserve the club’s financial stability following the exceptional investment made,”.

History of the rift between PSG and Mbappe

Mbappe was at PSG from 2017 to 2024, and scored 256 goals in 308 games, winning 15 trophies. Following months of speculation, Mbappe eventually joined Real Madrid on a free transfer in June 2024. PSG now argues that the player’s exit caused major financial losses for a club that had paid €150 million to sign him from AS Monaco in 2017. As Mbappe continues to shine in Madrid, his long-running dispute with PSG looks to have become one of the most expensive player-versus-club legal battles in football history.