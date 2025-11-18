What Is FIFA Pass? All About Initiative By US President Donald Trump, Gianni Infantino For The 2026 World Cup

Image: Gianni Infantino/Instagram

President Donald Trump has unveiled the new ‘FIFA Pass’ in Washington a system designed to help World Cup ticket holders secure faster visa appointments for travel to the United States in 2026.

The FIFA Pass, short for “prioritised appointments scheduling system,” aims to ease visa bottlenecks as the country braces for an influx of global football fans. “If you have a ticket for the World Cup, you can have prioritized appointments to get your visa," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who joined Trump at the Oval Office on Monday to announce the initiative.

How to get FIFA Pass?

Under the plan, those holding verified FIFA tickets will be able to schedule expedited visa interviews through a dedicated State Department “FIFA portal.” The process will begin in early 2026, with most fans expected to get appointments within six to eight weeks. Over 400 additional consular officers have been deployed globally to support the initiative.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified the initiative’s scope. He warned , “Don't wait till the last minute.Your ticket is not a visa. It doesn't guarantee admission to the US. It guarantees you an expedited appointment. You're still gonna go through the same vetting. We're gonna do the same vetting as anybody else would get. The only difference here is we're moving them up in the queue. We're moving them up faster.”

Infantino, who has become a frequent presence in the Trump White House ahead of next year’s World Cup, told reporters that FIFA expects “between five and 10 million people coming to America from all over the world to enjoy the World Cup.”

Team to have qualified for FIFA World CUP 2026 so far

The United States will host the bulk of the games at the 2026 World Cup, which kicks off in June and will be co-hosted by Mexico and Canada. The tournament will feature 48 teams for the first time.

Host Nations

United States, Canada, Mexico.

Europe (UEFA)

Croatia, England, France, Norway, Portugal, Germany, Netherlands.

South America (CONMEBOL)

Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay.

Africa (CAF)

Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia.

Asia (AFC)

Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Uzbekistan.

North America (CONCACAF)

None as of now.

Oceania

New Zealand.