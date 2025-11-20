 IPL 2026 Auction: Who Is Kartik Sharma? Rajasthan Youngster Catches Ravi Ashwin, Kevin Pietersen's Eye With Clean Hitting; Video
Young Kartik Sharma is making waves in the Ranji Trophy 2025/26. The 19-year-old has already hit two tons in the season, catching the eye of former IPL stars Kevin Pietersen and Ravi Ashwin. Sharma's ball striking has been a particular highlight, having hit 67 sixes in just 25 innings in domestic cricket across formats.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 07:35 PM IST
article-image
Image Credit: Instagram/Kartik Sharma

Rajasthan's young star Kartik Sharma is amongst one to look out for during the IPL 2026 Auction next month. The 19-year-old has put on a show in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. A wicket-keeper batter with a good six-hitting ability, Sharma has hit two tons this season, striking a eye catching 16 sixes already.

A video of him is doing the rounds on social media where the youngster just hit a pacer straight down the ground for a maximum. Such was the audacity, that Kartik just presented his bat and held his pose. Former England captain Kevin Pietersen was amongst the many piqued by his skill on X.

In his short career, Kartik Sharma has developed a reputation for being a fearless hitter. Sharma has only played 7 matches in T20s, but has already hit two half-centuries. His strike-rate in those matches is a eye-catching 164.75. He has 17 sixes in those innings, making him a perfect fit for the modern T20 style of batting.

Sharma reportedly attended several closed door trials with IPL franchises last season, but did not find a taker. Now, he is banging on that selection door with his performances in the Ranji Trophy. The 19-year-old bats in the middle order and would take up a finisher role, making him a rare role player.

Former CSK star Ravichandran Ashwin also name dropped the Rajasthan star in one of his Youtube videos. Ashwin drew comparisons with Ayush Mhatre, who impressed for CSK last season. However, the Indian legend opined that Kartik's job was harder because of his middle order role.

"Kartik Sharma is young and baggage-free. He is a power hitter in the middle order. You can say that you can bank on his talent. It is easier to bat there but for a youngster to come in and create impact in the middle order in T20 cricket is not easy," Ashwin said on his channel.

Along with CSK, there is likely to be many a teams in the pursuit of the 19-year-old. Demand for him could soar with a good SMAT20 campaign.

