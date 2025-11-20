 Anaya Bangar Enjoys Travis Scott's Electrifying Mumbai Concert By Sharing Stylish Post On Social Media
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAnaya Bangar Enjoys Travis Scott's Electrifying Mumbai Concert By Sharing Stylish Post On Social Media

Anaya Bangar Enjoys Travis Scott's Electrifying Mumbai Concert By Sharing Stylish Post On Social Media

The Mumbai stop further marked the growing demand for global music artists in India, especially as international concerts continue to draw massive youth audiences. For many, the night was not just a performance but an experience, one that fans like Anaya proudly showcased online.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 08:53 PM IST
article-image
Image: Anaya Bangar/Instagram

American rapper and singer Travis Scott lit up Mumbai on Wednesday night with a high-energy concert that drew an ecstatic crowd and marked one of the most talked-about music events of the month. Fans packed the venue in anticipation of the global superstar’s performance, and Scott delivered exactly what they came for: blazing visuals, thundering beats and his trademark electrifying stage presence.

Among those who attended was Anaya Bangar, who shared her excitement on social media with a picture from the event. She captioned it simply and stylishly as “Travis Night,” a phrase that quickly resonated with fellow fans who experienced the same adrenaline-filled evening. The post captured the atmosphere of the concert: vibrant, loud and unforgettable.

Read Also
'Apni Pehchaan Ke Aur Kareeb': Anaya Bangar Set To Release Documentary About Her Transformation...
article-image
Read Also
Travis Scott Mumbai Concert Drama: Fans Run Onto Stage To Hug FE!N Singer - Watch What Happened Next
article-image

The Mumbai stop further marked the growing demand for global music artists in India, especially as international concerts continue to draw massive youth audiences. For many, the night was not just a performance but an experience, one that fans like Anaya proudly showcased online.

Anaya Bangar FACES HATE For Sharing Throwback Video Of Taking Cricketing Tips From Virat Kohli

FPJ Shorts
ED Raids Multiple Locations In Leeway Logistics’ ₹173-Crore Loan Diversion Bank Fraud Probe
ED Raids Multiple Locations In Leeway Logistics’ ₹173-Crore Loan Diversion Bank Fraud Probe
Maharashtra Tragedy: 6 Pune Youths Found Dead After Mahindra Thar Falls Into Deep Gorge In Tamhini Ghat During Late-Night Drive | VIDEO
Maharashtra Tragedy: 6 Pune Youths Found Dead After Mahindra Thar Falls Into Deep Gorge In Tamhini Ghat During Late-Night Drive | VIDEO
Navi Mumbai Crime: Body Of Unidentified Youth Found In Juinagar Drain; Police Suspect Murder, Probe Underway
Navi Mumbai Crime: Body Of Unidentified Youth Found In Juinagar Drain; Police Suspect Murder, Probe Underway
Navi Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Busts Vashi-Based Heroin Racket, Seizes ₹1.35 Crore Drugs; 1 Arrested, 7 Absconding
Navi Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Busts Vashi-Based Heroin Racket, Seizes ₹1.35 Crore Drugs; 1 Arrested, 7 Absconding

Anaya Bangar found herself at the center of unexpected online backlash after she posted a throwback video on Instagram, in which a young version of herself is seen receiving cricketing tips from Indian legend Virat Kohli. The clip, meant to be an inspiring moment of reflection on her journey, was met with negativity by some users who questioned her intentions and accused her of “using Kohli’s name for clout.”

Anaya shared the video with a heartfelt caption that read, "Back then, just a kid listening to tips from Virat. Today, I’m fighting for a chance to represent India women’s." While many followers praised the post for its sincerity and motivational tone, a section of social media users responded with hate comments, alleging that she was trying to gain attention using a star cricketer’s name.

Criticism ranged from sarcastic remarks about her aspirations to accusations of publicity-seeking, with some trolls even mocking her skills and questioning her place in men's cricket. The negativity sparked concern among fans, many of whom came forward in support of Anaya, urging people to respect the journeys of young athletes instead of tearing them down.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anaya Bangar Enjoys Travis Scott's Electrifying Mumbai Concert By Sharing Stylish Post On Social...

Anaya Bangar Enjoys Travis Scott's Electrifying Mumbai Concert By Sharing Stylish Post On Social...

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Will Team India Rely On Sai Sudharsan To Fill Shubman Gill's Void? Check Out...

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Will Team India Rely On Sai Sudharsan To Fill Shubman Gill's Void? Check Out...

Deja Vu In Doha? IND vs PAK Trophy Fallout With PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Could Repeat In Asia Cup...

Deja Vu In Doha? IND vs PAK Trophy Fallout With PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Could Repeat In Asia Cup...

IPL 2026 Auction: Who Is Kartik Sharma? Rajasthan Youngster Catches Ravi Ashwin, Kevin Pietersen's...

IPL 2026 Auction: Who Is Kartik Sharma? Rajasthan Youngster Catches Ravi Ashwin, Kevin Pietersen's...

'It Is Giving Players A Second Chance..': Jatin Paranjape Vouches For ISPL Ahead Of Season 3

'It Is Giving Players A Second Chance..': Jatin Paranjape Vouches For ISPL Ahead Of Season 3