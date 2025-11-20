 IND vs SA 2nd Test: Will Team India Rely On Sai Sudharsan To Fill Shubman Gill's Void? Check Out Probable Playing XI
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs SA 2nd Test: Will Team India Rely On Sai Sudharsan To Fill Shubman Gill's Void? Check Out Probable Playing XI

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Will Team India Rely On Sai Sudharsan To Fill Shubman Gill's Void? Check Out Probable Playing XI

All eyes will be on the final team sheet when it’s announced before the Guwahati Test, and whether these speculative changes translate into a stronger, more resilient Indian side capable of fighting back.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

India head into the second Test against South Africa with a number of key changes to their likely XI, prompted mainly by the unfortunate injury to captain Shubman Gill. According to reports, Gill has been ruled out due to a neck injury sustained during the first Test, creating a big void at the top of India’s batting order.

In place of Gill, Sai Sudharsan is being tipped as the most probable replacement. Sudharsan, who has tasted Test cricket before, is expected to bat at No. 3, which will cause a reshuffle: Washington Sundar, who batted in that position earlier, may move down the order to accommodate him. Meanwhile, the leadership could shift to Rishabh Pant, if Gill’s unavailability is confirmed.

Read Also
IND vs SA 2nd Test: Gautam Gambhir Seeks Divine Help After Kolkata Nightmare, Visits Kamakhya Temple...
article-image
Read Also
IND vs SA Throwback: Will Team India Produce A 2008-Style Kanpur Fightback Against South Africa...
article-image

One of the more surprising calls involves the exclusion of Axar Patel. According to the report, India might drop him in favor of Nitish Kumar Reddy, a seam-bowling all‑rounder who adds a different variety to the team’s balance.

Assuming these changes go through, India’s probable XI for the second Test could look like this: KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal to open, with Sudharsan at No. 3; Rishabh Pant (also likely captain) Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar in the middle; Nitish Reddy at No. 6; Ravindra Jadeja as the spin‑all‑rounder; Kuldeep Yadav as the specialist spinner; and Jasprit Bumrah plus Mohammed Siraj leading the pace attack.

FPJ Shorts
IND vs SA 2nd Test: Will Team India Rely On Sai Sudharsan To Fill Shubman Gill's Void? Check Out Probable Playing XI
IND vs SA 2nd Test: Will Team India Rely On Sai Sudharsan To Fill Shubman Gill's Void? Check Out Probable Playing XI
Mumbai News: Eight Years On, Meena Tai Thackeray Auditorium Remains Shut Bhiwandi’s Cultural Identity Fading
Mumbai News: Eight Years On, Meena Tai Thackeray Auditorium Remains Shut Bhiwandi’s Cultural Identity Fading
Deja Vu In Doha? IND vs PAK Trophy Fallout With PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Could Repeat In Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025
Deja Vu In Doha? IND vs PAK Trophy Fallout With PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Could Repeat In Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: NMMC Releases Schedule For Draft And Final Voter Lists; Objections Open From Nov 20–27
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: NMMC Releases Schedule For Draft And Final Voter Lists; Objections Open From Nov 20–27

These are bold adjustments at a critical moment: India trail 0–1 in the two‑match series, and the Guwahati Test represents a must-win. The reshuffle suggests that the team management is not only reacting to injury but also attempting to counter South Africa’s strengths, especially their spin options. Selection is clearly prioritizing balance and adaptability more than rigid structure.

All eyes will be on the final team sheet when it’s announced before the Guwahati Test, and whether these speculative changes translate into a stronger, more resilient Indian side capable of fighting back.

IND vs SA: Shubman Gill Set To Miss Guwahati Test, Rishabh Pant Takes Over Captaincy Duties; Claims Report

India’s Test captain, Shubman Gill, has reportedly been ruled out of the second Test against South Africa, scheduled to start in Guwahati on November 22, after suffering a neck injury during the first Test in Kolkata.

Gill sustained the injury early in India’s first innings at Eden Gardens, retiring hurt after just three balls. He did not bat again and was taken to a hospital for examinations. The BCCI confirmed that he was kept under observation and has since been discharged.

According to The Indian Express reports, despite Shubman's absence from the playing XI, he is traveling with the squad to Guwahati. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team, who are assessing his fitness ahead of a final decision. In his place, Rishabh Pant is expected to step in as captain, with young batter Sai Sudharsan poised to come into the side.

India enters the Guwahati Test needing a win to bounce back after a 30‑run loss in the series opener. There is widespread concern over Gill’s workload, as he has been playing across formats recently, and his injury could force India to rethink both their leadership structure and batting depth.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Will Team India Rely On Sai Sudharsan To Fill Shubman Gill's Void? Check Out...

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Will Team India Rely On Sai Sudharsan To Fill Shubman Gill's Void? Check Out...

Deja Vu In Doha? IND vs PAK Trophy Fallout With PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Could Repeat In Asia Cup...

Deja Vu In Doha? IND vs PAK Trophy Fallout With PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Could Repeat In Asia Cup...

IPL 2026 Auction: Who Is Kartik Sharma? Rajasthan Youngster Catches Ravi Ashwin, Kevin Pietersen's...

IPL 2026 Auction: Who Is Kartik Sharma? Rajasthan Youngster Catches Ravi Ashwin, Kevin Pietersen's...

'It Is Giving Players A Second Chance..': Jatin Paranjape Vouches For ISPL Ahead Of Season 3

'It Is Giving Players A Second Chance..': Jatin Paranjape Vouches For ISPL Ahead Of Season 3

IND vs SA ODIs: If Shubman Gill Misses Out Due To Injury, Who Will Captain India?

IND vs SA ODIs: If Shubman Gill Misses Out Due To Injury, Who Will Captain India?