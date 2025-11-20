IND vs SA 2nd Test: Will Team India Rely On Sai Sudharsan To Fill Shubman Gill's Void? Check Out Probable Playing XI

Image: BCCI/X

India head into the second Test against South Africa with a number of key changes to their likely XI, prompted mainly by the unfortunate injury to captain Shubman Gill. According to reports, Gill has been ruled out due to a neck injury sustained during the first Test, creating a big void at the top of India’s batting order.

In place of Gill, Sai Sudharsan is being tipped as the most probable replacement. Sudharsan, who has tasted Test cricket before, is expected to bat at No. 3, which will cause a reshuffle: Washington Sundar, who batted in that position earlier, may move down the order to accommodate him. Meanwhile, the leadership could shift to Rishabh Pant, if Gill’s unavailability is confirmed.

One of the more surprising calls involves the exclusion of Axar Patel. According to the report, India might drop him in favor of Nitish Kumar Reddy, a seam-bowling all‑rounder who adds a different variety to the team’s balance.

Assuming these changes go through, India’s probable XI for the second Test could look like this: KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal to open, with Sudharsan at No. 3; Rishabh Pant (also likely captain) Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar in the middle; Nitish Reddy at No. 6; Ravindra Jadeja as the spin‑all‑rounder; Kuldeep Yadav as the specialist spinner; and Jasprit Bumrah plus Mohammed Siraj leading the pace attack.

These are bold adjustments at a critical moment: India trail 0–1 in the two‑match series, and the Guwahati Test represents a must-win. The reshuffle suggests that the team management is not only reacting to injury but also attempting to counter South Africa’s strengths, especially their spin options. Selection is clearly prioritizing balance and adaptability more than rigid structure.

All eyes will be on the final team sheet when it’s announced before the Guwahati Test, and whether these speculative changes translate into a stronger, more resilient Indian side capable of fighting back.

