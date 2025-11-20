 IND vs SA 2nd Test: Gautam Gambhir Seeks Divine Help After Kolkata Nightmare, Visits Kamakhya Temple In Guwahati; Watch
IND vs SA 2nd Test: Gautam Gambhir Seeks Divine Help After Kolkata Nightmare, Visits Kamakhya Temple In Guwahati; Watch

Team India is looking to level the two-match Test series in Guwahati after losing the opening Test Match in Kolkata by 30 runs. The second Test match between India and South Africa, scheduled to begin on 22 November at the ACA Stadium.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
Image: ANI/IANS/X

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir paid a visit to Maa Kamakhya temple to seek the blessings of the goddess ahead of the much-anticipated second Test match between India and South Africa, scheduled to begin on 22 November at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. Accompanied by support staff, Gambhir offered prayers at the temple.

Team India coach, time and again, has been spotted visiting temples ahead of big series. In fact ahead of the opening Test Gambhir visited the Kalighat Temple in Kolkata to seek blessings from Goddess Kali, for the team’s strength and success

Team India looks to level Test series in Guwahati

The Indian cricket team, along with the South African side, arrived in Guwahati on Wednesday, aiming to level the two-match Test series. Both teams are now scheduled to take the field for practice at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara on Wednesday.

Shubman Gill to miss Guwahati Test

In a major blow for Team India, Shubman Gill is set to miss the Guwahati Test after suffering a neck injury during the Kolkata Test. Gill suffered injury on Day 2 of the First Test at Eden Gardens when, moments after slog-sweeping Simon Harmer for four, the opening batter clutched the back of his neck and struggled to turn his head. After facing just three balls, he retired hurt. He did not bat again and was taken to a hospital for examinations.

The BCCI confirmed that he was kept under observation and has since been discharged. In his place, Rishabh Pant is expected to step in as captain, with young batter Sai Sudharsan poised to come into the side.India enters the Guwahati Test needing a win to bounce back after a 30‑run loss in the series opener.

