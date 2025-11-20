'In Good Company': Rishabh Pant Shares Candid Moments With Team India Players Ahead Of Guwahati Test

Image: Rishabh Pant/Instagram

Rishabh Pant offered fans a glimpse into Team India’s mood ahead of the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati, sharing photos with several teammates and captioning them, “In good company.” The post quickly drew attention as India look to bounce back after falling 1–0 behind in the two-match series.

Pant, known for his infectious energy and camaraderie within the squad, appeared relaxed and cheerful in the pictures, reflecting a positive team environment despite the pressure of the upcoming clash. His post also reassured fans about the team’s spirit after a tough defeat in the first Test.

As India prepare for a must-win match, Pant’s images have added a sense of optimism, showcasing unity and confidence within the squad. With the series on the line, supporters hope this strong team bond translates into a spirited on-field performance when the Guwahati Test begins.

'Puri Team Aise Hi Khelti Hai': Rishabh Pant Takes Hilarious Dig At South African Batting Line-up During IND vs SA 1st Test Match; Video

Rishabh Pant’s lively presence behind the stumps added another layer of colour to the opening day of the IND vs SA 1st Test at Eden Gardens, where his constant chirping became an amusing subplot to an intense contest. Known for his sharp tongue and playful needling of opposition batters, Pant once again made himself heard on the stump mic, offering a running commentary on South Africa’s approach against India’s pace-and-spin combination.

At one point, Pant was caught saying, “Ye sab ye hi karne wale hain. Ye saare aage ki ball piche khelte hain. Puri team aise hi khelti hai,” suggesting that the South African batting lineup had a tendency to play fuller deliveries from the back foot. His remark wasn’t just banter; it also reflected India’s strategy of probing lengths to exploit that technical inclination.

Pant’s words quickly drew attention, not only for their humour but for the psychological layer they added to the duel between bat and ball. The wicketkeeper has long been known to use such chatter as a tactical weapon, light, teasing, yet often effective in unsettling batters or inducing hesitation. At Eden Gardens, with the crowd behind him and the bowlers hitting consistent lines, his energy contributed to the pressure India aimed to build.

As the Test progressed, Pant’s chirps became a talking point among fans, many of whom enjoyed the return of his trademark spark, equal parts entertainment and strategy. In a high-stakes series, small moments like these highlighted the intensity of India’s competitive spirit and the unique flavour Pant brings to the team, making the Eden Gardens clash even more engaging.