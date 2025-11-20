Deja Vu In Doha? IND vs PAK Trophy Fallout With PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Could Repeat In Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

Image Credits: X

The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 could be heading towards yet another controversial. It might seem like a deja vu of the drama surrounding the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai in September. India A and Pakistan Shaheens have both made it to the semifinals of the ACC tournament, and another finals clash potentially awaits the eternal rivals.

India A are set to face Bangladesh A in the semifinal in Doha on Friday, while Pakistan Shaheens face off against Sri Lanka A. The IND vs PAK clash in the group stage was a fiery affair, and the final is likely to have the same vigour should both teams qualify.

As per Pakistan’s A Sports, ACC president and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi would be the chief guest during the final at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. Naqvi was the chief guest during India's trophy celebrations in Dubai.

However, led by Suryakumar Yadav, the men in blue had opted against taking the trophy. Alongside being PCB and ACC Chief, Naqvi is also Pakistan’s Interior Minister.

India adopted the stance in solidarity with the lives lost in the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent border escalations. Naqvi then took the trophy with him, which is locked in the Asian Cricket Council headquarters.

Like Suryakumar Yadav's side, Jitesh Sharma and Co are also expected to boycott Naqvi. The India A side did not shake hands with their Pakistan counterparts in the league stage match. That has been the tradition with the India Women's team also adopting it during the Women's World Cup 2025.

As things stand, India are yet to receive their Asia Cup Trophy despite winning the tournament two months ago. The issue has been raised within ACC and the ICC meetings, with an amicable solution being worked out. Another complication to that with the Rising Stars Trophy could only be more embarrassment for Naqvi and ACC.