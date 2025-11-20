IND-A vs BAN-A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Semifinal, Match Preview: High-Stakes Encounter Set To Unfold In Doha

Image: BCCI/X

India A are set to face Bangladesh A in the semifinal of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, a high-stakes clash scheduled for November 21 in Doha, with the match beginning at 3 pm IST. As the tournament moves into its knockout phase, both sides arrive with momentum, intent and youthful energy, making this a contest that promises intensity from the opening ball.

India A have enjoyed a strong run in the competition, driven by disciplined bowling spells, dependable middle-order batting and a bench of emerging talent showing remarkable maturity under pressure. Their recent six-wicket win over Oman A not only secured qualification but also highlighted the team’s ability to adapt across conditions. With performers like Harsh Dubey, who has anchored India’s run chases with composure, and Suyash Sharma and Gurjapneet Singh, who have struck consistently with the ball, India A will aim to bring the same balance and sharpness into the semifinal.

Bangladesh A, on the other hand, have built their campaign on a blend of aggressive stroke play and fearless bowling. Their top order has shown a willingness to take on the opposition early, putting pressure on bowlers in the powerplay. Their spinners have been particularly effective in the middle overs, often controlling the tempo of matches. As the competition stiffens, Bangladesh A’s challenge will be to maintain this intensity against an Indian side that thrives in pressure moments.

The match being played in Doha adds another layer of intrigue. The surface is expected to favour batsmen initially but should also offer enough grip for spinners as the game progresses. Given the afternoon start, the impact of heat and humidity will test fitness levels and tactical depth. Both captains will need to judge the conditions swiftly, especially when it comes to selecting line-ups that suit the slowing nature of the Doha pitch.

With a place in the final at stake, the semifinal sets up an exciting chapter in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025. India A will enter with confidence and structure, while Bangladesh A bring unpredictability and firepower. As the young talents from both nations prepare to take the field, fans can expect a gripping contest filled with ambition, nerves and standout individual performances, hallmarks of what this tournament was created to showcase.

India-A Players Skip Post-Match 'Handshake' Ritual After Pakistan-A Clinch 8-Wicket Win In Asia Cup Rising Stars Clash; Video

In a tense post-match moment at the Asia Cup Rising Stars clash in Doha, India A players noticeably declined to shake hands with their Pakistan Shaheens counterparts after losing by 8 wickets. The customary handshake was entirely absent, underscoring deeper tensions between the two sides.

While the spotlight was on the field for most of the game, the closing moments stole the narrative. As Pakistan secured a comfortable win, Indian players avoided their Pakistani opponents and walked off without engaging in the usual post-match greeting. The omission wasn’t an isolated occurrence but echoed the pattern seen at senior-level encounters earlier this year.

The move mirrors the senior Indian team’s behavior during the 2025 Asia Cup, when they too avoided exchanging handshakes with Pakistan’s players at the toss and after matches.

The snub at the end of the Rising Stars match is more than a breach of sporting etiquette, it’s a reflection of the real-world tensions that continue to influence cricket between India and Pakistan. As the rivalry plays out on the field, these symbolic gestures remind us that for many, the stakes go beyond just sport.