WPL 2026 Auction: Meg Lanning To Spark Bidding War? Ex-DC Skipper Slams Epic 135 In WBBL; Video

Image Credits: X/WBBL

Meg Lanning turned back the clock with a stellar knock against the Sydney Sixers on Thursday. Batting first, the former Australian captain smashed a mammoth 135 off just 74 balls in one of the greatest Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) innings of all time. Lanning propelled the stars to 219, with her side eventually clinching a 111-run win via the DLS method.

The 33-year-old's innings comes exactly a week before the WPL 2026 Auction. Lanning is no stranger to the WPL and is among the leading run-getters in the tournament's history. However, the Aussie legend is heading to the auction table and interest in her services is set to be very high.

On Thursday, Lanning struck 22 boundaries and 4 sixes in a marathon knock. Her 135 is the third highest score in WBBL history, only behind Lizelle Lee (150 not out) and Grace Harris (136 not out). Stars' 219 is also the third highest team total in the tournament's history.

Lanning's performances in the WBBL have been nothing short of sensational this season. She is the leading run getter with a mind boggling 288 in 4 innings, averaging 96. The 33-year-old also has the highest strike rate in the tournament, single handedly dominating league attacks.

Who could buy Meg Lanning?

Meg Lanning is a sure captain pick, meaning Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will all be keen on adding the Australian legend to their roster. Lanning was bought for 1.8 crore in the initial WPL Auction, and led Delhi to three consecutive final losses.

Along with Shafali Verma, Lanning made a formidable opening pair. However, their purse makes it a difficult acquisition meaning advantage is with Gujarat and UP Warriorz. The latter have the highest budget and are making a complete reset. The Giants meanwhile have Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner, Lanning's long time international teammates.