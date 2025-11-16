Tensions Flare! Saad Masood's Fiery Send-Off To Naman Dhir Goes Viral During IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup Rising Stars Clash; Video

Image: was_abdd/X

The Asia Cup Rising Stars fixture between India A and Pakistan Shaheens in Doha delivered its first flashpoint when Pakistan Shaheens’ bowler Saad Masood gave a fiery send-off to India A batter Naman Dhir after dismissing him. The moment, captured immediately by cameras and replayed across social platforms, injected an intense edge into an already emotionally charged contest.

The incident unfolded when Dhir, attempting to break free from a tight spell, mistimed a stroke and was caught. Saad Masood, pumped up by the breakthrough, turned towards the departing batter and let out an aggressive shout, gesturing in celebration as Dhir walked back. While send-offs are not uncommon in competitive cricket, the Indo-Pak backdrop amplified its impact, sparking instant reactions from fans and commentators.

As the match progressed, the energy from the incident lingered, adding to the drama and tension that define contests between the neighbouring nations. Whether seen as excessive aggression or competitive expression, Saad Masood’s send-off to Naman Dhir will be remembered as one of the defining moments of the Doha clash.

Did Team India Skip 'Handshake' Ritual During India A Vs Pakistan A Match At Asia Cup Rising Stars?

The Asia Cup Rising Stars fixture between India A and Pakistan Shaheens in Doha gained attention even before the first ball was bowled, as players from both sides conspicuously avoided the handshake after the national anthems. Led by Jitesh Sharma and Irfan Khan respectively, the two teams lined up for the pre-match formalities, but the gesture of sportsmanship was missing, adding an unexpected layer of tension to the encounter.

This deliberate abstention follows a pattern that has emerged over the past year in Indo-Pak cricketing exchanges. The Indian contingent has previously avoided handshakes specifically when facing Pakistan, beginning with the senior team during the 2025 Asia Cup, when captain Suryakumar Yadav opted against the gesture after India’s victory. The India A side’s decision in Doha appears to be an extension of the same practice, signalling an internal stance that is either quietly endorsed or accepted by team management.

In cricketing culture, the handshake before or after key ceremonies is viewed as a foundational symbol of respect, mutual acknowledgment, and the spirit in which the game is played. Its absence therefore carries symbolic weight. While players still proceeded with their warm-ups and match preparations as usual, the lack of a handshake became a silent statement that hinted at tensions beyond the boundary rope.

For Pakistan A, the gesture did not go unnoticed. Analysts and fans highlighted that skipping the handshake is rare in international cricket and is usually reserved for moments of heightened strain. The incident underscores how the India–Pakistan cricket rivalry often mirrors the broader geopolitical landscape, with emotional, diplomatic, and social narratives bleeding into the sporting environment.

As the focus turns to performances on the field, the absence of a handshake after the national anthems remains an emblematic prelude to the match. It sets the tone for a fixture being played not just for cricketing pride but amid a wider emotional and political backdrop that continues to shape Indo-Pak encounters.