Ind vs Pak Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Did Dinesh Karthik Shake Hands With Abbas Afridi After India's Win? Find Out If It Was An Asia Cup Repeat!

Team India defeated Pakistan once again to kick start their Hong Kong Sixes campaign on Friday. In a rain curtailed match, Dinesh Karthik-led side secured a by two runs on the DLS method. It was yet another IND vs PAK match with heightened tensions given the political climate in the two countries.

In the six over match, India put on a fighting 86, while Pakistan's chase was curtailed due to rain after the 3rd over. As a result, the Men in Blue secured victory at Mong Kok.

Did Dinesh Karthik shake hands with Abbas Afridi?

India and Pakistan teams have been embroiled in controversy since the Asia Cup 2025. The two teams faced off thrice, with Suryakumar Yadav and the Indian players refusing to exchange pleasantries with their counterparts. India Women captain Harmanpreet Kaur also followed the tradition during the World Cup. Now, reportedly, Dinesh Karthik has done the same during the IND vs PAK Hong Kong Sixes clash.

India defeat Pakistan again

Pakistan won the toss and put India into bat. Robin Uthappa rolled back the years with a breezy cameo to put India in command. Chipli played a fine supporting hand, scoring 24 of 13 deliveries. Dinesh Karthik added the finishing touches to the innings, scoring 17 in just six deliveries, with 2 boundaries and a six. India posted 86/4 in their 6 overs.

In response, Pakistan got off to a flyer themselves with a with Abhimanyu Mithun conceding 18 in his first over. India struck back with Stuart Binny who dismissed Maaz Sadaqat. Binny conceded just 7 in his over, which eventually turned out to be crucial. Abdul Samad picked 16 off Shahbaz Nadeem, poising Pakistan well at 41/1 in 3 overs.

However, rain intervened and the match did not continue further. As per DLS, India were 2 runs ahead and secured a win to add crucial points to their tally. India will face Kuwait in their final group game on Saturday in Mong Kok.