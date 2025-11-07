MP News: 'If You Have Dreams, Don't Ever Look Back,' Says World Cup Champion Kranti Gaud As She Arrives Hometown Chhatarpur-- VIDEO

MP News: 'If Yoy Have Dreams, Don't Ever Look Back,' Says World Cup Champion Kranti Gaud As She Arrives In Hometown Chhatarpur -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): After winning the ICC World Cup 2025, along with billions of hearts, Chhatarpur's cricket champion Kranti Gaud filled the daughters of Bundelkhand with immense motivation and said, "If you have a dream thriving in you, start chasing them and never look back!"

Kranti Gaud made her first visit to her hometown in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur after winning the World Cup on Friday.

She received a grand welcome at Khajuraho Airport on her arrival by a chatered plane on Friday. Here, all fans and supporters gathered to greet her with enthusiasm.

Kranti also climbed onto the roof of her car and waved to the crowd on her way home, Ghuwara.

She was welcomed by supporters at Gulganj and, she also offered prayers at the Chaupariya Sarkar Temple.

#WATCH | Cricketer Kranti Gaud Gets Warm Welcome On Reaching Home Town #Chhatarpur After World Cup Triumph #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/bNF6a5jQTQ — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 7, 2025

Received Lata Mangeshkar's statue

Rajnagar MLA Arvind Pateria honored her by presenting a statue of Lord Matangeshwar.

Expressing her joy, Kranti said she felt proud of her achievement and was deeply grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it was a great experience meeting him.

She also gave an inspiring message to the daughters of Bundelkhand, urging them to “If you are dreaming of becoming something, always keep moving forward and never look back.”

#WATCH | “When I first held the bat, I knew I’d wear the Indian jersey one day,” said World Cup-winning fast bowler Kranti Goud from #Chhatarpur village, will be felicitated by CM Mohan Yadav with ₹1 crore.#WomensWorldCup2025 #WomensCricket #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #KrantiGoud pic.twitter.com/0BY9KJDIGd — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 7, 2025

Kranti meets CM Mohan Yadav

Earlier in the day, Kranti was honoured at the Chief Minister’s residence in Bhopal. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav presented her with a memento and shawl.

खिलाड़ियों की दुनिया सबसे अच्छी दुनिया है। हमारे जीवन में योग और मेडिटेशन का अत्यंत महत्व है।



आज भोपाल निवास पर #ICCWomensWorldCup2025 विजेता 'भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम' की सदस्य और मध्यप्रदेश की गौरव सुश्री क्रांति गौड़ और उनके माताजी-पिताजी का अभिनंदन किया। इस अवसर पर उपस्थित… pic.twitter.com/MnZs1mlCGZ — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 7, 2025

During the event, the CM announced that Kranti’s father, Munna Singh, would be reinstated in the police department. He also declared plans to build a world-class sports stadium in Chhatarpur.

LIVE: मुख्यमंत्री निवास स्थित समत्व भवन में आयोजित महिला क्रिकेट विश्वकप 2025 की विश्वविजेता भारतीय टीम की सदस्य सुश्री क्रांति गौड़ का अभिनंदन समारोह https://t.co/oqKfGj4Q3q — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 7, 2025

The Chief Minister further announced that a major felicitation ceremony would be held in Jabalpur on November 15, on the occasion of Tribal Pride Day, to honour Kranti.

Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang also felicitated Kranti’s parents and her coach Rajeev Bilthare during the programme.

Young sportspersons attending the event interacted with Kranti and discussed her experiences and preparations leading up to the World Cup victory.