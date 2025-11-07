 MP News: Trains From Bhopal To Major Cities Fully Booked Till November 13 Even Amid Post Festive Rush
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Trains From Bhopal To Major Cities Fully Booked Till November 13 Even Amid Post Festive Rush

MP News: Trains From Bhopal To Major Cities Fully Booked Till November 13 Even Amid Post Festive Rush

The Pune–Gorakhpur Special is also witnessing heavy crowding as passengers from North India head back to their workplaces after Chhath.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 06:44 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Major trains on Bhopal to Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other routes are going fully booked till November 13 due to post-festive rush.

After celebrating festivals with their families, a large number of passengers are now returning to their workplaces, which has caused heavy rush in trains.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Pillion Rider Helmet Rule Leaves Riders Surprised, 156 Fined On Day One; Violators...
article-image

According to railway sources, migrant workers and students are returning in large numbers after the festival, putting huge pressure on the train network.

Trains such as Mangala Express, Gorakhpur–Panvel Express, Pushpak Express, and Kamayani Express have no seats available in Sleeper and AC-3 classes till November 13.

FPJ Shorts
Inside Mumbai Art Deco: A Walk Through Bhau Daji Lad Museum & You'll Be In Awe Of The City Of Dreams!
Inside Mumbai Art Deco: A Walk Through Bhau Daji Lad Museum & You'll Be In Awe Of The City Of Dreams!
Palghar Crime: Naigaon Police Nab 2 With 1.6 Kg Ganja Worth ₹36,600 In Vasai, Case Registered Under NDPS Act
Palghar Crime: Naigaon Police Nab 2 With 1.6 Kg Ganja Worth ₹36,600 In Vasai, Case Registered Under NDPS Act
Mumbai Health Drive: 1,500 Oral Cancer Screenings, ASHA Training And Dentist Biopsy Workshops Launched On National Cancer Awareness Day 2025
Mumbai Health Drive: 1,500 Oral Cancer Screenings, ASHA Training And Dentist Biopsy Workshops Launched On National Cancer Awareness Day 2025
Haq & Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Yami-Emraan Starrer To Take A Slow Start, But Better Than Sonakshi-Sudheer's Movie
Haq & Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Yami-Emraan Starrer To Take A Slow Start, But Better Than Sonakshi-Sudheer's Movie

In many trains, the status shows “Regret”, meaning no seats at all, and waiting lists are increasing rapidly.

Read Also
MP Board 2026: Schools To Get Subject-Wise ‘One-Liner’ Notes, Videos To Make Exam Prep Easier...
article-image

Railway officials have advised passengers to book Tatkal tickets or opt for special trains.

They said that due to high demand, additional special trains may be announced soon.

Members of the Railway Advisory Committee, Niranjan Wadhwani and Mukesh Awasthi, said that the Railways should announce special trains quickly to help passengers returning after the festival.

Even on the Pune–Bengaluru route, trains like Swarn Jayanti Express, Sampark Kranti, and Karnataka Express are fully packed till November 12.

The Rapti Sagar Express has no seats available till November 12, while Kushinagar Express is showing “Regret” in Sleeper class and a waiting list of 15–20 in AC-3.

The Pune–Gorakhpur Special is also witnessing heavy crowding as passengers from North India head back to their workplaces after Chhath.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Trains From Bhopal To Major Cities Fully Booked Till November 13 Even Amid Post Festive...

MP News: Trains From Bhopal To Major Cities Fully Booked Till November 13 Even Amid Post Festive...

MP News: Bageshwar Dham’s 150Km-Long Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra Begins From Delhi; Over 3 Lakh...

MP News: Bageshwar Dham’s 150Km-Long Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra Begins From Delhi; Over 3 Lakh...

MP News: 'If You Have Dreams, Don't Ever Look Back,' Says World Cup Champion Kranti Gaud As She...

MP News: 'If You Have Dreams, Don't Ever Look Back,' Says World Cup Champion Kranti Gaud As She...

MP News: 23-Year-Old Youth Dies After Friend Attacks Him With Axe Over Old Dispute In Ashoknagar

MP News: 23-Year-Old Youth Dies After Friend Attacks Him With Axe Over Old Dispute In Ashoknagar

MP News: Drunk Driver Loses Control Of Speeding Scorpio, Hits Cow In Jabalpur

MP News: Drunk Driver Loses Control Of Speeding Scorpio, Hits Cow In Jabalpur