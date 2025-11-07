MP News: Trains From Bhopal To Major Cities Fully Booked Till November 13 Even Amid Post Festive Rush

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Major trains on Bhopal to Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other routes are going fully booked till November 13 due to post-festive rush.

After celebrating festivals with their families, a large number of passengers are now returning to their workplaces, which has caused heavy rush in trains.

According to railway sources, migrant workers and students are returning in large numbers after the festival, putting huge pressure on the train network.

Trains such as Mangala Express, Gorakhpur–Panvel Express, Pushpak Express, and Kamayani Express have no seats available in Sleeper and AC-3 classes till November 13.

In many trains, the status shows “Regret”, meaning no seats at all, and waiting lists are increasing rapidly.

Railway officials have advised passengers to book Tatkal tickets or opt for special trains.

They said that due to high demand, additional special trains may be announced soon.

Members of the Railway Advisory Committee, Niranjan Wadhwani and Mukesh Awasthi, said that the Railways should announce special trains quickly to help passengers returning after the festival.

Even on the Pune–Bengaluru route, trains like Swarn Jayanti Express, Sampark Kranti, and Karnataka Express are fully packed till November 12.

The Rapti Sagar Express has no seats available till November 12, while Kushinagar Express is showing “Regret” in Sleeper class and a waiting list of 15–20 in AC-3.

The Pune–Gorakhpur Special is also witnessing heavy crowding as passengers from North India head back to their workplaces after Chhath.