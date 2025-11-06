Bhopal News: Pillion Rider Helmet Rule Leaves Riders Surprised, 156 Fined On Day One; Violators Express Surprise, Claiming Ignorance On Rule |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The strict enforcement of compulsory helmet for pillion rider on two wheelers left the violators surprised on day one as traffic cops launched a city wide drive on Thursday.

Traffic police have launched the drive at 18 checkpoints at strategic places to enforce the new rule making helmets mandatory for pillion riders.

Traffic officials said on the first day of the campaign, 156 challans were issued to those bikers whose pillion riders were not wearing helmets many of whom expressed shock and astonishment at being stopped, saying they were unaware of the new rule.

Traffic checking was conducted at 18 locations across the city, including New Market, MP Nagar, Police Control Room Crossing, Laghati, Koh-e-Fiza, Bag Sewania, Retghat and other places. During the drive, two wheeler riders with pillion passengers not wearing helmets were stopped. Single riders without helmets were also penalized and counselled on the importance of wearing helmets for their own safety.

Several riders argued with police officers, insisting that the person riding the bike was wearing a helmet should suffice. However, officials clarified that under the new safety regulation helmets are now compulsory for both riders and pillion passengers.

At New Market checkpoint, violaters were seen requesting traffic cops to spare them as it was the first day. At many checkpoints, riders without were seen taking a U-turn to avoid being caught and fined. However, many of them were chased and caught by alert traffic cops.

Additional DCP (Traffic) Basant Kaul said, Today was the first day of the campaign. Along with issuing challans, we also tried to make people understand that helmets are for their own safety. The drive will continue in the coming days, and strict compliance will be ensured.

Total fine

Total number of 701 challans were issued for not wearing helmets on Thursday which included 156 for pillion rider rule. A fine of Rs 1.92 lakh was collected on teh first day of teh drive.

Rule followers honoured

At some checkpoints, those who followed the rules were pleasantly surprised as traffic police stopped them not to penalize but to appreciate them. Riders and pillion passengers wearing helmets were given flowers and at a few places they were even garlanded for setting an example of road safety.

Bike taxi drivers to keep extra helmets

Traffic officials said that those bikers who use their vehicle as taxi should now keep an additional helmet with them. They should ask the passengers to wear it compulsorily or else they will be fined for the violation. No excuse from them will be accepted that the pillion rider is a passenger and there was no extra helmet available, officials added.