MP News: Parliamentary Committee Angry As DGP Reaches Meeting Venue Late

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The members of the parliamentary committee, who came to the state to take feedback on the implementation of the SC/ST welfare schemes, got angry at a meeting on Thursday.

Just before the meeting, the members were annoyed because of the absence of the chief secretary and DGP.

Additional Chief Secretary Ashok Baranwal, who was present at the meeting, said CS Anurag Jain was on leave, and he had informed the chairman of the committee, Faggan Singh Kulaste, about it.

Afterwards, a member of the committee, Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan, raised the issue of the absence of DGP Kailash Makwana, who reached the venue late.

During the meeting, Azad said if the DGP did not come, the meeting would be cancelled.

All these officers should be called to Delhi, where the meeting will be held, Azad said, adding that it is an insult to the parliamentary committee, which amounts to a breach of privilege.

He also expressed anger at the police officers for not wearing uniforms. Azad wanted to know whether MP police get uniforms.

According to him, the officers are not serious about the meeting. Because of the annoyance of the members of the committee, the meeting started half an hour late.

The meeting could start only after Kulaste quelled the angry members.

Kulaste told Free Press that DGP reached the venue late, so some members of the committee got angry.

There was no issue, and the meeting was held in a peaceful atmosphere, and several issues were discussed.

The members of the committee voiced concern over the rising incidents of crime against SC/ST people in the state.

Reports about some people urinating on others are often received from the state, Azad said, adding that some people are sometimes asked to wash the feet of others.

MP is on top in terms of torturing the SC/ST people, Azad said, adding that efforts should be made to stop such incidents.

The parliamentary committee urged the government to increase the level of literacy in the areas dominated by tribal people, make SC/ST students skilled, and implement the welfare schemes.