Bhopal News: 50 E-Buses In City In 2 Months |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city is gearing up to receive 50 electric buses that are expected to arrive in next two months. However, while the buses are ready for arrival, the infrastructure to support them is still being developed and requires three months extra, prompting Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to look for temporary parking arrangements.

According to officials, construction of two depots for the e-buses, one in Kasturba Nagar and another in Bairagarh, is underway. The work on Bairagarh depot will begin next week while the first is under progress. The depots are expected to be completed within five to six months.

Urban administration commissioner Sanket Bhodve and municipal commissioner Sanskriti Jain recently reviewed the preparations at a meeting with officials of Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) and transport department. The hour-and-a-half-long session focused on expediting infrastructure work and managing parking space for the incoming vehicles.

According to BCLL officials, 195 electric buses are expected to arrive in near future for which preparations are being made.

The existing depots in Bairagarh, Bagsewania and Bharat Mata Chowk are being reorganised to accommodate the new fleet. The officials have instructed that the current low-floor buses parked at these depots be relocated to make space for the electric ones.

Nadra bus terminal needs 5 months

The much-awaited transformation of Nadra bus stand into Bhopal s first city bus terminal is likely to take another five months. Inter-district buses currently operating from Nadra will soon be shifted to the newly constructed Arif Nagar Bus Stand built at a cost of Rs 16 crore. Once vacated and redeveloped, Nadra will serve as a key terminal for low-floor and electric city buses.

Sanskriti Jain, municipal commissioner said, "All the preparations are underway. BCLL meeting was convened with regard to operation of electric buses. UADD commissioner and secretary were also present. Depots for the buses will be ready soon."