MP News: Wedding Bells For Yuvraj Mahanaaryaman Scindia? Here's What Dad Jyotiraditya Has To Say-- VIDEO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's recent remarks on son Mahanaaryaman Scindia's marriage has sparked a buzz about the 'Yuvraj's' wedding on Thursday.

A video from Delhi has gone viral, showing Scindia chatting with Anup Kushwaha, a Gwalior district panchayat member, who had come to invite him to his daughter’s wedding.

Watch the video below:

During the conversation, Scindia asked about Kushwaha’s daughters. When he replied that both were married, Scindia laughed and said, “Anup, you’re making me feel embarrassed! Yuvraj Sahab is already 30 — now we’ll have to fix his marriage soon.”

His humorous tone instantly lit up the room, and the clip quickly spread on social media, sparking discussions about whether wedding bells are about to ring for the Gwalior Yuvraj.

About Mahanaaryaman Scindia

29-year-old Mahanaaryaman Scindia will turn 30 next week on November 17. He has been in the public eye for his calm presence, royal charm, and growing involvement in public life.

He currently serves as the President of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association and is often seen accompanying his father at key events.

Though Jyotiraditya Scindia’s comment was clearly made in jest, it has stirred curiosity among supporters and watchers.

From Delhi’s corridors of power to Gwalior’s royal circles, the buzz is growing — is the grand royal wedding finally on the cards?