 Bhopal News: BMC To Regularise 12,000 Daily Wagers, Make 1,200 Staff Permanent; Proposal To Be Tabled In Last Council Meeting Of 2025 For State Approval
Bhopal News: BMC To Regularise 12,000 Daily Wagers, Make 1,200 Staff Permanent; Proposal To Be Tabled In Last Council Meeting Of 2025 For State Approval

The proposal, now being finalised, will be placed before the municipal council meeting on December 30

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 08:27 PM IST
Bhopal News: BMC To Regularise 12,000 Daily Wagers, Make 1,200 Staff Permanent; Proposal To Be Tabled In Last Council Meeting Of 2025 For State Approval |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon regularise nearly 12,000 daily wage workers and grant permanent status to more than 1,200 employees already regularised.

The proposal, now being finalised, will be placed before the municipal council meeting on December 30 and later sent to state government for approval.

As per General Administration Department (GAD), of 1,215 employees awaiting permanency, 432 are Class III and 783 are Class IV staff. These workers were earlier engaged on 89-day terms and later regularised through court orders, but their permanent status was never confirmed.

Over 12,000 daily wage workers, many serving for more than a decade, are also expected to benefit. Following the retirement of Deputy Commissioner CB Mishra, the corporation currently has no first-class permanent officer, though several second-class officers remain in service.

HC s direction

The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently directed that the corporation may grant permanency if found appropriate under its rules. Acting on this, Mayor Malti Rai had stated in the previous council meeting that the proposal for regularisation and permanency would be brought before the next session.

