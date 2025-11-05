 MP News: MPPSC Selects 1479 Candidates For Government Jobs In 2024-25
A total of 6,260 candidates were called for interviews, resulting in the selection of 1,479 candidates

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 11:38 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 1,479 candidates were selected for various government departments by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) during the year 2024–25, according to the Commission’s 68th annual report presented to Governor Mangubhai Patel at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

MPPSC chairman Dr Rajeshlal Mehra, along with member Dr Narendra Koshti, secretary Rakhi Sahay and examination controller Dr VK Gupta, paid a courtesy visit to the Governor and submitted the report.

Dr Mehra informed the Governor that during 2024–25, the Commission issued 71 recruitment notifications for 5,581 posts in various departments of the State government. A total of 6,260 candidates were called for interviews, resulting in the selection of 1,479 candidates, whose names have been recommended to the government for appointment.

The Commission also successfully conducted the State Service and State Forest Service Examinations for 2023, 2024 and 2025, including both preliminary and main stages, as well as other two-tier examinations and the State Eligibility Test.

Highlighting key innovations, Dr Mehra shared that the MPPSC launched its e-newsletter ‘Samvadia’ to keep candidates informed about Commission activities and promote transparency.

A Subject Expert Portal has also been introduced for confidential examination work and evaluation of main examination answer scripts is now being carried out through onscreen marking after digital scanning, enhancing efficiency and objectivity.

