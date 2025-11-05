 Indore News: 39-Year-Old Man Gets 20 Years Rigourous Imprisonment For Raping Minor Married Girl; Co-accused Acquitted
The prosecution examined 14 witnesses and presented detailed evidence before the court, which accepted the arguments and convicted the accused

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 11:31 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Special POCSO Court has sentenced a 39-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old married minor girl. The judgment was pronounced by Savita Jadia, second additional sessions judge and special judge (POCSO).

The convict, Bharat Singh, son of Ranjit Singh Raghuvanshi, resident of Indore, was found guilty under Section 376(3) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 5/6 of the POCSO Act. He was also fined Rs 2,000. Special public prosecutor Varsha Pathak represented the State.

According to prosecution officer Rajendra Singh Bhadoriya, the matter was categorised as heinous and sensitive and was reviewed monthly to ensure close monitoring. The prosecution examined 14 witnesses and presented detailed evidence before the court, which accepted the arguments and convicted the accused.

As part of the Victim Compensation Scheme, the court has recommended Rs 2 lakh be provided to the survivor in view of the physical and mental suffering she faced.

The case dates back to August 2022, when the minor, married and living in Jhalawar (Rajasthan), was brought to Indore by accused Bharat Singh and another man, Danu Singh, who had earlier arranged her marriage. The two allegedly kept her at Bharat Singh's house, where she was sexually assaulted and threatened not to reveal the incident.

Based on the girl's complaint, Khajrana police station registered a case. After investigations, both accused were arrested and charge sheet was filed in court, where Bharat was found guilty, and due to lack of evidence, Danu was acquitted.

