Indore Metro: Underground Route Extended To 12 Km; Project Cost Rises By ₹1000 Crore

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Metro underground route will now be 12 kilometers longer, instead of the earlier 8.7 kilometers.

Changes in the Indore Metro track plan will increase the project cost by about ₹1,000 crore and delay its completion.

According to information, the project, which was earlier estimated to cost ₹15,000 crore, will now become more expensive due to the decision to extend the underground section and carry out new technical tests.

As per the new plan, the underground route will now be 12 kilometers long, instead of the earlier 8.7 kilometers.

Underground Rail Will Start From...

The change was approved in a recent city development meeting, where officials decided that the metro will go underground from the Khajrana area.

The modification will require a new survey, soil testing, and design changes, especially near Bengali Chouraha, where rocky land could slow down construction.

Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the extra cost will be managed by the state government.

आज इंदौर में मेट्रो रेल परियोजना की प्रगति के दृष्टिगत अधिकारियों के साथ समीक्षा बैठक की। इस अवसर पर कार्यों की वर्तमान स्थिति पर चर्चा करते हुए परियोजना के प्रत्येक चरण को निर्धारित समय-सीमा एवं उच्च गुणवत्ता मानकों के साथ पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए।



बैठक में राज्यसभा सांसद… pic.twitter.com/CvKqDr7zik — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) November 3, 2025

However, fresh approvals from the state cabinet and the Central Government will be needed before construction resumes.

More About Indore Metro

The Indore Metro will cover 31 kilometers, connecting the Super Corridor, Ring Road, MG Road, and Airport Road.

It will have 28 stations and connect the airport, two bus stands, and railway stations, helping reduce traffic in the city center.

The metro will run every 30 minutes between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., with fares between ₹20 and ₹80. Around 20 trains will operate, each with a capacity of 450 passengers.