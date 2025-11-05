 Madhya Pradesh November 5 2025, Weather Update: Temperature Drops Across State, Winter’s Arrival Expected Next Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh November 5 2025, Weather Update: Temperature Drops Across State, Winter’s Arrival Expected Next Week

Madhya Pradesh November 5 2025, Weather Update: Temperature Drops Across State, Winter’s Arrival Expected Next Week

Overall, the weather is set to stay pleasant and stable, marking the start of cooler November nights and clear, sunny days across the state.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 10:02 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State is witnessing mild and pleasant weather this week, with warm days and cool nights in most parts of the state.

The sky remains mostly clear, though a light haze can be seen in many cities.

Read Also
Bhopal Event Calendar For November: From Zakir Khan's 'Papa Yaar' To Whodunit Wednesdays, Check Out...
article-image

The day temperature in Bhopal on Tuesday stayed around 28°C, while nights dipped to 16°C. The sky was mostly sunny with some haze.

According to the forecast, the next few days will remain dry with maximum temperatures between 28°C and 30°C, and minimum temperatures likely to fall further to 13°C–14°C by the weekend.

FPJ Shorts
Chhattisgarh: At Least 11 Dead, 20 Injured After MEMU Train Collides With Stationary Goods Train Near Bilaspur Station; Video
Chhattisgarh: At Least 11 Dead, 20 Injured After MEMU Train Collides With Stationary Goods Train Near Bilaspur Station; Video
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves 55-km Uttan-Virar Sea Link Extension To Boost Mumbai Connectivity
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves 55-km Uttan-Virar Sea Link Extension To Boost Mumbai Connectivity
Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal Meets New Zealand Counterpart For Reviewing FTA Progress
Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal Meets New Zealand Counterpart For Reviewing FTA Progress
Who Is Abigail Spanberger? Ex-CIA Officer, Mother Of 3 — And Now Virginia's First Female Governor
Who Is Abigail Spanberger? Ex-CIA Officer, Mother Of 3 — And Now Virginia's First Female Governor

The weather in Indore has been slightly cooler in the morning hours. The day temperature is expected to stay around 29°C, and the night temperature may drop to 14°C. The city will continue to see hazy sunshine and light winds.

Read Also
From Pizza Sandwich To Bachelor Aloo Masala Sandwich, Check Out 10 Best Places In Indore
article-image

Jabalpur and Gwalior are also enjoying comfortable weather. Jabalpur recorded a maximum of 30°C and a minimum of 15°C, while Gwalior saw a slightly warmer day at 31°C. The coming days will bring similar dry and clear conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not predicted any rain for the next five to seven days across Madhya Pradesh. Light fog may appear early in the morning in some northern districts.

Overall, the weather is set to stay pleasant and stable, marking the start of cooler November nights and clear, sunny days across the state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh November 5 2025, Weather Update: Temperature Drops Across State, Winter’s Arrival...

Madhya Pradesh November 5 2025, Weather Update: Temperature Drops Across State, Winter’s Arrival...

MP News: Member Of Zuber Maulana’s Gang Held With Pistol; Was Wanted In Attempt To Murder Case,...

MP News: Member Of Zuber Maulana’s Gang Held With Pistol; Was Wanted In Attempt To Murder Case,...

BJP Gearing Up For SIR With Special Attention To Core Voters; Call Centers Will Be Set Up, And Each...

BJP Gearing Up For SIR With Special Attention To Core Voters; Call Centers Will Be Set Up, And Each...

MP News: Supreme Court Seeks Data On Advocate General's Office Appointments; Gives Two Weeks’ Time...

MP News: Supreme Court Seeks Data On Advocate General's Office Appointments; Gives Two Weeks’ Time...

MP News: Senior Congress Leaders Not Invited In DCC Presidents Training In Pachmari

MP News: Senior Congress Leaders Not Invited In DCC Presidents Training In Pachmari