Madhya Pradesh November 5 2025, Weather Update: Temperature Drops Across State, Winter’s Arrival Expected Next Week

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State is witnessing mild and pleasant weather this week, with warm days and cool nights in most parts of the state.

The sky remains mostly clear, though a light haze can be seen in many cities.

The day temperature in Bhopal on Tuesday stayed around 28°C, while nights dipped to 16°C. The sky was mostly sunny with some haze.

According to the forecast, the next few days will remain dry with maximum temperatures between 28°C and 30°C, and minimum temperatures likely to fall further to 13°C–14°C by the weekend.

The weather in Indore has been slightly cooler in the morning hours. The day temperature is expected to stay around 29°C, and the night temperature may drop to 14°C. The city will continue to see hazy sunshine and light winds.

Jabalpur and Gwalior are also enjoying comfortable weather. Jabalpur recorded a maximum of 30°C and a minimum of 15°C, while Gwalior saw a slightly warmer day at 31°C. The coming days will bring similar dry and clear conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not predicted any rain for the next five to seven days across Madhya Pradesh. Light fog may appear early in the morning in some northern districts.

Overall, the weather is set to stay pleasant and stable, marking the start of cooler November nights and clear, sunny days across the state.