 Bhopal Event Calendar For November: From Zakir Khan's 'Papa Yaar' To Whodunit Wednesdays, Check Out Best Events To Attend
Bhopal Event Calendar For November: From Zakir Khan's 'Papa Yaar' To Whodunit Wednesdays, Check Out Best Events To Attend

Kajal KumariUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 06:27 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It’s already November! The second last month of 2025!

It clearly is time to gather all your energy and have some fun!

To keep the excitement going, Bhopal is all set to host a series of big events this month that you definitely don’t want to miss!

Check some of the, below:

1. Zakir Khan - Papa Yaar

The one and only Zakir Khan is arriving in Bhopal. He is all set to make us laugh till our stomach hurts with his giggling jokes and also make us feel nostalgic and emotional at the same time.

Special Note: To enjoy 'Papa Yaar,' do bring your Papa with yourself!

Date: November 7, 2025 - January 11, 2026

Time: 8 Pm

Tickets: ₹1499 Onwards (bookmyshow)

Venue: Ravindra Bhawan, Bhopal

article-image

2. Papon Live Concert

Are your 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' also connected with Papon?

Book you tickets right away, as he is going to perform live in City of Lakes 'Bhopal,' turning the ordinary nights soulful and magical.

Date: November 16, 2025

Time: 6 Pm

Tickets: ₹899

Venue: MPT DDX Drive In Cinema, Bhopal

3. Dhak Dhak by Amandeep Khayal

Amandeep Singh is presenting a heartfelt story 'Dhak-Dhak' that talks about exploring life, love and the beauty of living every moment fully.

Maybe this show can give you a new perspective of life, you never know!

Date: November 16, 2025

Time: 7 Pm

Tickets: ₹799

Venue: Studio XO Bar, Bhopal

article-image

4. Gen WHY: A Millenial Spiral by Swati Sachdeva

If you're out of roasting techniques for your sibblings, you must be at the show!

Also, it's about life’s chaos - growing up, love, missed moments and laughter, inviting everyone who’s ever felt lost yet kept going to come and share a few laughs together.

Date: November 8, 2025 - December 21, 2025

Time: 5 Pm

Tickets: ₹599

Venue: Hotel La Pearl

5. Whodunit Wednesdays: Mystery Solving Games

Featuring games like Sherlock Holmes: Consulting Detective and Chronicles of Crime, this gathering promises cozy vibes, snacks and brainy fun at Bhopal’s favorite board game café.

Date: November 5, 2025 - December 24, 2025

Time: 7:30 Pm

Tickets: ₹200

Venue: Meepleton Board Game Cafe

