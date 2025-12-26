MP News: Woman Assaults Nurse After She Refused To Give Injection In Jabalpur Hospital

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A nurse was allegedly assaulted and abused by a woman in Jabalpur on Friday after the nurse refused to give an injection when asked.

She was allegedly pressuring the staff nurse to give an injection and got into an argument when the nurse refused.

The incident took place at the Sihora Civil Hospital.

According to sources, the accused has been identified as Saba Khan, a former councillor.

The situation soon turned violent, and the woman allegedly manhandled the nurse and used abusive language.

Other hospital staff members intervened and managed to control the situation.

The incident has caused fear and anger among doctors and nurses working at the hospital.

The staff nurse later lodged a formal complaint at the Sihora police station, demanding strict action against the accused. The entire incident took place inside the civil hospital premises.

Hospital staff said such incidents are becoming frequent and demanded better security for medical workers.

Police officials said they have received the complaint and are examining the CCTV footage. Statements of the nurse and other witnesses are being recorded. Further action in the case will be taken after the investigation is completed.