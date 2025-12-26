 MP News: 19-Year-Old Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident While Returning From Cricket Tournament In Chhatarpur
A 19-year-old youth was killed and two others injured in a road accident in Chhatarpur after returning from a cricket tournament. Poor visibility due to darkness and dense fog led their speeding motorcycle to hit an animal and then crash into a tree. The injured were hospitalised, while police have sent the body for post-mortem and begun an investigation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 03:28 PM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Yet another fatal road accident was reported due to dense fog in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur on Friday, where a 19-year-old youth lost his life, while two others were injured. 

The victim was returning from a cricket tournament in Chhatarpur district. The accident occurred in poor visibility due to darkness and fog.

Bike also hit an animal

According to police, three friends - Vikram Ahirwar, Rajesh and Kalia, residents of Bara village under Rajnagar police station area - had gone on a motorcycle to watch a cricket tournament in Tatam village of Maharajpur police station area, about nine kilometres away.

After the tournament ended, the trio was returning late in the evening when the motorcycle, allegedly at high speed, hit an animal on the road. 

The bike then lost balance and crashed into a tree. Vikram Ahirwar (19), who was riding the motorcycle, suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

2 under treatment

Rajesh and Kalia were injured in the accident and were rushed to the district hospital. Doctors declared Vikram dead and admitted the two injured youths, who are currently undergoing treatment.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

