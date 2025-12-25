Bhopal News: Road Widening Exacts A Heavy Cost; City Loses Over 60 Crore Litres Of Oxygen As 1,500 Trees Felled |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal has witnessed a severe environmental setback and lost over 60 crore litres of oxygen after the felling of more than 1,500 mature trees along the Ayodhya Bypass for a road-widening project undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The trees, aged between 10 and 40 years, were planted in 1989 by the Capital Project Administration (CPA). Environmental experts estimate that their removal has resulted in a loss of over 60 crore litres of oxygen for the city.

Retired horticulture professor KS Tomar stated that an average 30–35-year-old tree produces more than 270 litres of oxygen per day.

Based on this, the felled trees were generating nearly 4.05 lakh litres of oxygen daily. On an annual basis, this translates to a loss of approximately 14.78 crore litres, with the cumulative loss over four years estimated at nearly 59 crore litres until compensatory plantations become effective.

Chipko protest held at Ayodhya Bypass

Despite an official stay order issued by the NGT on December 22, valid until January 8, residents allege that tree felling continued until December 24. This triggered strong public anger. On Thursday, environmentalists, children, elderly citizens, and local residents staged a Chipko-style protest at the Ayodhya Bypass, hugging trees and offering incense sticks in a symbolic farewell to those already cut.

Petitioner Nitin Saxena, environmentalists Dr Subhash C Pandey and Umashankar Tiwari alleged that continuing tree felling despite the NGT stay amounts to contempt of court and environmental negligence. The city Congress also protested, warning that rising pollution could lead to serious health consequences. Former minister P.C. Sharma said development should not come at the cost of public health and environmental destruction.

NGT hearing and NHAI’s assurance

The issue was raised during a recent hearing of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). NHAI informed the tribunal that it has initiated a compensatory plantation plan under which 10 saplings will be planted for every tree cut. Around 81,000 saplings are proposed to be planted. NHAI assured the tribunal that the ecological damage would be offset within four years and fully compensated by 2029.

Officials peak

NHAI Project Director Devansh Nuwal stated that tree felling was stopped immediately after information about the stay order was received on December 24. But Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and the city Tree Officer Sanskriti Jain maintained that no trees were cut after December 23.