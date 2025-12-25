Bhopal News: Criminals Flaunt Muscle Power By Showering Cash At Dance Events, Raising Law And Order Concerns

MP News: Criminals Flaunt Muscle Power by Showering Cash at Dance Events, Raising Law And Order Concerns |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a disturbing new trend, notorious criminals are showering currency notes during dance programmes and making their videos viral on social media to influence youths and flaunt muscle power.

Moreover, they are also making videos of stunts or with weapons to instill fear in their rivals. Many such videos have gone viral on social media raising questions on law and order as well as police action against them.

During such events, the organisers do not even object to these acts. As per reports, such events are being organised not only for celebrations but for display of criminal clout, intimidating people for extortion and influencing youths.

One such video uploaded on social media around 15 days ago allegedly showed a known criminal, Shadab Gate and his brother Anas, dancing with women in Aishbagh area while another associate Haseeb Tanker showered currency notes. Shadab Gate was recently released on bail in a murder case, while his associate Tanker is reportedly linked to illegal gambling dens. Eye witnesses claimed that bundles of Rs 100 notes were thrown during the dance.

In another case, a criminal Chhota Shanu who had been underground for months after being named in a deadly attack on a property dealer in the Koh-e-fiza area, was also seen showering currency in a viral video. Similar acts by other notorious criminals, including Zuber Maulana, have surfaced earlier indicating that the trend is gaining pace.

Despite this, police action has largely remained limited to the original crimes, with little scrutiny of the source of the cash being flaunted.

Police officials said social media accounts of such criminals would be monitored to keep a check on this trend. Police investigations included source of money of notorious criminals and history-sheeters and action was being taken to break their network, officials added.

Unexplained wealth on display

Many of those involved in such acts no stable jobs or legitimate businesses, yet they spend lavishly at events and on legal fees for lawyers. Experts warn that a serious probe into income sources may expose larger criminal networks and organised crime.