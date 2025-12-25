 MP News: Sword-Wielding History-Sheeter Sparks Panic In Old Galla Mandi
A history-sheeter allegedly brandished a sword and chased people in Bhopal’s Old Galla Mandi area, creating panic as a video went viral on social media. Police said the clash involved members of the same community and efforts are underway to arrest the accused. In a separate incident, miscreants vandalised two clinics in Kolar following a local dispute.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A notorious history-sheeter who brandished a sword caused a flutter in the Old Galla Mandi area under Jahangirabad police station limits on Thursday.

The accused identified as Hukum Singh, was seen chasing people and brandishing a sword as a group of people hurled abuses at each other and issued threats.

Locals claimed that women with weapons were also a part of the clash which led to panic in the area.

Police reached the spot soon after the incident. In-charge Jahangirabad police station Man Singh said force was present in the area and efforts were underway to trace and arrest Hukam Singh.

According to police, the clash occurred in Sardar Mohalla and involved members of the same community.

It is worth mentioning that a violent clash took place in the same area exactly a year ago, in which members of two different communities had clashed leaving more than half a dozen people injured.

Following that incident, the police headquarters had sought a detailed report and issued strict instructions for action against those involved. At that time, five women were reportedly injured and the situation remained tense for several days.

Two clinics in Kolar vandalised

In a separate incident in Kolar, a group of miscreants armed with swords vandalised two clinics, damaging doors, windows and furniture, in Lalita Nagar market area.

It is alleged that the incident was the fall-out of a woman and her son s scuffle with locals a few hours before the incident. A group of youths resorted to vandalism in retaliation. A large number of local traders reached the Kolar police station demanding action against the accused. Police officials said the accused had been identified and would be arrested soon

