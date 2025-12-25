Bhopal News: UAD Blacklists 11 Firms Across 5 Divisions, Including 1 FIR In Gwalior |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Urban Administration Department(UAD) has blacklisted 11 construction firms working under various urban local bodies across five divisions of Madhya Pradesh, including one FIR in Gwalior, after finding serious irregularities in civic works.

UAD officials said the decision was based on findings related to poor-quality work, submission of fake or forged documents, excessive payment, delays and incomplete projects. These violations were observed during scrutiny of multiple tenders and ongoing works.

In the Gwalior division, firms working in Shivpuri and Lashkar were penalised for irregular payments and poor-quality works such as drains, culverts and bridge construction. In Jabalpur and Ujjain divisions, contractors were blacklisted for using forged documents in road construction and widening projects.

In Rewa division, action was taken against firms executing water supply and water management projects after fake experience certificates and documents were detected. Similarly, in Indore division, firms engaged in pond conservation and bridge construction were blacklisted due to delays, incomplete works and poor execution.

An UAD official told Free Press that scrutiny of other firms is still underway and further action will be taken against contractors and officials found responsible. The move aims to ensure transparency, accountability and quality in urban infrastructure projects and to prevent misuse of public funds.

Status of tenders and firms:

86 identified firms across the five divisions:

37 firms are under detailed investigation

61 firms are facing pending proceedings

11 firms have been formally blacklisted so far