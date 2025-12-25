 MP News: Chhatarpur Jail Guard Caught Extorting Money From Prisoners' Families For Sending Goods Inside, Line Attached-- VIDEO
MP News: Chhatarpur Jail Guard Caught Extorting Money From Prisoners' Families For Sending Goods Inside, Line Attached-- VIDEO

A video from Chhatarpur District Jail has triggered controversy after a jail guard was accused of extorting money from prisoners’ families for facilities and supplies. The guard allegedly charged fixed rates, including ₹5,000 to avoid cleaning duties and up to ₹50,000 from influential inmates. She has been suspended and attached to Satna Central Jail as investigations continue.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 01:08 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Woman Jail Guard Caught Extorting Money From Prisoners' Families In Chhatarpur District Jail, Line Attached To Satna -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a jail guard illegally extorting the prisoner’s family, has surfaced from Chhatarpur District Jail in Madhya Pradesh. 

The video has turned into a major controversy, exposing serious allegations of extortion in the name of providing facilities and sending items to inmates.

The video shows jail guard Pushpa Ahirwar, posted at the jail canteen, taking more money from the prisoners’ families than the fixed ‘rate list’ for various goods and facilities.

It is alleged that she was acting as an agent of Jail Superintendent Dilip Singh Jatav and had his open protection.

Following the viral video and the seriousness of the allegations, the accused was suspended with immediate effect and attached to Satna Central Jail.

She had been posted at Chhatarpur District Jail for nearly 10 years.

FP Photo

₹5k to avoid cleaning toilets

According to the claims made in the video, newly admitted prisoners were charged ₹5k to avoid cleaning duties and flushing toilets. 

A packet of tobacco and a bundle of bidis was allegedly sold for ₹250, while canteen items were sold at prices up to 50% higher than the MRP. 

Influential prisoners charged ₹50k

Influential prisoners or those with government connections were reportedly charged between ₹10k and ₹50k.

The video also alleges that prisoners who refused to pay were beaten and that certain groups were subjected to harassment and misbehavior by the jail administration. 

The viral clip includes an alleged conversation clearly mentioning the rate list for jail facilities.

Regarding the matter , DIG Jail Akhilesh Tomar, Jabalpur Range, said the matter was investigated and a preliminary verbal inquiry was conducted with the woman guard. She was also asked to submit a written statement.

Keeping the seriousness of the matter in view, jail guard Pushpa Ahirwar was line attached to Satna Central Jail. All aspects, including other illegal activities, are being thoroughly investigated further.

