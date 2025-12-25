 MP News: Bangladesh Posters, Flags Pasted In Public Toilets, Crossings In Chhatarpur After Brutal Mob Lynching Of Hindu Man
Protests erupted in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, over the brutal lynching of Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh. Angry youths trampled posters and flags related to Bangladesh and held demonstrations at Chhatrasal Square, demanding strict action. Police maintained law and order during the protest. Meanwhile, Bangladesh police have arrested 12 people in connection with the lynching.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 06:26 PM IST
article-image
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Posters and flags related to Bangladesh were put up at road crossings and public toilets in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur over the brutal mob lynching of Hindu man in Bangladesh, on Thursday.

Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, was brutally lynched by a mob in Baluka, Mymensingh, December 18. His body was later set on fire following allegations of blasphemy.

Angry protestors even trampled the posters and flags with their feet, shoes and vehicles as a mark of protest.

The main protest took place on the streets of Chhatarpur at Chhatrasal Square, where hundreds of youths gathered and raised slogans. 

article-image

No untoward incident reported

Protesters took out a march and placed banners on the road, fixing them to the ground before stepping over them in protest.

Demonstrators strongly condemned the killing, calling it an inhuman act and demanded strict action against those responsible. 

People from different parts of the city joined the protest after learning about the incident.

Police and administrative officials remained present throughout the protest to maintain law and order. 

No untoward incident was reported, and the situation remained under control.

article-image

12 arrested in Bangladesh 

As per recent reports, Bangladesh police arrested 12 people in connection with the lynching of 25-year-old Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh.

He was beaten by a mob over alleged blasphemy, hanged from a tree and his body was later set on fire near the Dhaka - Mymensingh highway.

