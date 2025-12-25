MP News: Bangladesh Posters, Flags Pasted In Public Toilets, Crossings In Chhatarpur After Brutal Mob Lynching Of Hindu Man | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Posters and flags related to Bangladesh were put up at road crossings and public toilets in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur over the brutal mob lynching of Hindu man in Bangladesh, on Thursday.

Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, was brutally lynched by a mob in Baluka, Mymensingh, December 18. His body was later set on fire following allegations of blasphemy.

Angry protestors even trampled the posters and flags with their feet, shoes and vehicles as a mark of protest.

The main protest took place on the streets of Chhatarpur at Chhatrasal Square, where hundreds of youths gathered and raised slogans.

Chhatarpur: Angry crowd stages protest against Bangladesh for attack on Hindus#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/WuJhT5fASD — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 25, 2025

No untoward incident reported

Protesters took out a march and placed banners on the road, fixing them to the ground before stepping over them in protest.

Demonstrators strongly condemned the killing, calling it an inhuman act and demanded strict action against those responsible.

People from different parts of the city joined the protest after learning about the incident.

Police and administrative officials remained present throughout the protest to maintain law and order.

No untoward incident was reported, and the situation remained under control.

12 arrested in Bangladesh

As per recent reports, Bangladesh police arrested 12 people in connection with the lynching of 25-year-old Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh.

He was beaten by a mob over alleged blasphemy, hanged from a tree and his body was later set on fire near the Dhaka - Mymensingh highway.