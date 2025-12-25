MP News: STF’s 14-Hour Chase Nets 600Kg Ganja In Anuppur

MP News: STF’s 14-Hour Chase Nets 600Kg Ganja | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Special Task Force chased a truck carrying 600 kilogramme ganja for 14 hours and caught it in jungles of Anuppur on Thursday, police said.

SP Rajesh Singh Bhadoria told media that they received a tip-off about a truck coming from Sambal, Odisha, bringing cannabis to Madhya Pradesh. Acting on the information, SDG Pankaj Shrivastava formed two teams.

Tracking the consignment and identifying its route into the state proved challenging. Later, the two teams were divided into five groups. One team got a lead, and as the truck entered the state border at around 4 am, the team began tracking it. After a long chase of 14 hours, the truck was caught in jungles of Anuppur.

Initially, police did not find any objectionable material when the truck was searched. Using cutters and other equipment, they managed to open a hidden chest where the ganja was stored. Police said the consignment was hidden in “Pushpa style.”

Authorities seized ganja worth Rs 1.80 crore and the truck worth Rs 30 lakh. Two accused, Ankit Vishwakarma of Sidhi and Dhananjay Patel of Satna, were arrested. SP Bhadoriasaid that more arrests are expected in coming days, targeting suppliers, sellers and transporters, with at least a dozen suspects on police radar.

Dump in Maihar

The ganja was scheduled to reach Maihar district and be dumped in deep jungle. Police discovered a tunnel where it was to be kept. Officials suspect this was not the first attempt, as similar consignments may have been delivered earlier.

Youth on target for New Year

Authorities said that the consignment was meant to supply nearby districts of Uttar Pradesh and other parts of Madhya Pradesh. Police said the youth were targeted because they pay high amounts for addiction and do not bargain. The delivery was timed for upcoming New Year parties.