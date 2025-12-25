MP News: Woman Consumes Over 40 Sleeping Pills, Rat Poison After Being Harassed By Municipal Chairperson And Family In Shivpuri

Representataive Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young woman consumed around 45 sleeping pills and rat poison after allegedly being mentally by a municipal chairperson and her family in Shivpuri on Thursday.

The woman was rushed to a medical college in a serious condition, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

According to information, the victim had earlier made serious allegations against Shivpuri municipal chairperson Gayatri Sharma, her husband Sanjay Dubey, and their son Rajat Sharma.

Before attempting suicide, she wrote a six-page suicide note, accusing the three of mentally harassing her for the last seven months and holding them responsible for her situation.

The woman said in the suicide note, that she was writing it in full consciousness, claiming that Gayatri Sharma and her husband were aware of her relationship with their son Rajat Sharma and had earlier assured her that they would talk about marriage. The victim alleged that Rajat Sharma kept her in the relationship by giving false promises of marriage, while his family secretly fixed his engagement with another woman on April 14, 2025.

The victim also alleged that she was threatened and pressurised to compromise the case by offering ₹50 lakh. She further stated that when she went to the police station on April 14, she waited for nearly five hours, but her complaint was not registered. She alleged that political pressure and false assurances were used to send her back.

She appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, seeking justice. Police have seized the suicide note and started an investigation. Further action will be taken after examining all facts.