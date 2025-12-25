MP News: Woman Using Washroom At Satna Fair Secretly Recorded On Camera; Video Leaked On Social Media

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman using the washroom at the Vindhya Trade Fair in Satna, was secretly recorded and her video was made viral on social media. Police have filed a case against the unidentified accused and has started an investigation.

The incident took place at the BTI Ground, where the fair is currently underway. The video was allegedly recorded in the women’s bathroom located in the Ramgarh section of the fair, raising serious concerns about women’s safety and privacy.

Soon after the video started circulating online, the fair management was thrown into panic. Taking the matter seriously, members of the management reached Kolgawan police station late at night and lodged a written complaint against unknown miscreants. The police immediately registered a case and began an investigation.

Police officials said the cyber cell has been pressed into service to trace the source of the video and identify the person responsible for recording and sharing it.

About the fair

The Vindhya Trade Fair is one of the biggest events in the city and attracts thousands of visitors every day, including a large number of women and young girls. An incident like this at a public bathroom has caused fear among visitors and put the fair’s security arrangements under the scanner. Many people are now questioning how such an act could happen in a crowded public place. Police have said they are closely monitoring the situation and will ensure better security to prevent such incidents in the future.