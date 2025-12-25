Bhopal News: Nurse Takes Overdose Of Anesthesia After Live-In Partner Refuses To Marry, Dies

Bhopal News: Nurse Consume Overdose Of Anesthesia After Live-In Partner Refuses To Marry, Dies |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A nurse allegedly took an overdose of anesthesia and died after her live-in partner refused to marry her, as reported from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Thursday.

According to information, the deceased was identified as 30-year-old Megha Yadav, daughter of Mayaram Yadav. She worked as a nurse at JK Hospital and had been living in a live-in relationship with a man named Rupesh Sahu for the past 4 years.

The incident came to light after her live-in partner Rupesh brought her to JK Hospital on Wednesday night in an unconscious condition. However, he identified himself as a brother, got her admitted, and then left.

Family members have alleged that the woman was under severe mental stress after the man refused to marry her.

Family has agreed for marriage

After receiving information from the hospital, police registered a case and began an investigation. A forensic team seized some medical materials from Megha’s room.

Police said Megha had spoken to her nephew on the phone before taking the extreme step and sounded normal at the time.

Later, Rupesh called the family from Megha’s phone to inform them about her deteriorating health.

When family members reached the hospital, Megha was there, but Rupesh was missing and his phone was switched off.

Megha’s younger brother, Raja Yadav, said Rupesh was her boyfriend and they had been living together for nearly 4 years. The family was aware of the relationship and had agreed to their marriage.

About six months ago, Rupesh had even spoken to the family regarding marriage, but for the past 4 months he had started refusing and had reduced communication, which left Megha mentally distressed.

Police said all aspects of the case are being examined.