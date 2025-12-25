 MP News: Union Minister Amit Shah Inaugurates Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit In Gwalior; Allocates Industrial Incentives Worth ₹2 Lakh Crore On Occasion Of Atal Jayanti
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the state-level Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit in Gwalior, announcing industrial projects worth ₹2 lakh crore. Industrial incentives were distributed through a single-click system. Leaders paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and the Atal Museum was inaugurated, highlighting investment, employment and future development plans.

Thursday, December 25, 2025
Gwalior/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the state-level Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit, Investment to Employment at the Mela Ground in Gwalior on Thursday.

During the programme, industrial incentive amounts were given to investors through a single-click system to ensure ease and transparency. Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Amit Shah performed the bhoomi pujan and inauguration of industrial units worth ₹2 lakh crore from the stage.

Along with this, bhoomi pujan and inauguration of industrial projects worth over ₹10,000 crore were also carried out, which are expected to boost industrial growth in the state.

The summit brought together senior leaders from the Centre and the state government to discuss growth, investment, and future plans for the state.

The programme began with leaders offering floral tribute to the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, remembering his contribution to the country and his vision for good governance and development.

During the event, the Atal Museum was also inaugurated. The museum has been set up to showcase the life, ideas, and public service of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It aims to inform visitors, especially the younger generation, about his role in nation-building and his deep connection with Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav welcomed the Union Home Minister. BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar also attended the summit. Several cabinet ministers, MLAs, and senior officials were present, reflecting the importance of the event.

The initiatives announced during the programme are expected to speed up development work and strengthen Madhya Pradesh’s position as a key investment destination.

Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia hailed BJP leadership for organising Abhyudaya Growth Summit, paving way for ‘New India’.

Recalling former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion, Scindia said “For Atalji, politics was not a means of power, but for bringing positive change in the country.”

