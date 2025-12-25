 MP News: Father-Son Duo Attacked With Swords Over Old Rivalry, Looted Of ₹50K In Jabalpur
A father-son duo was attacked by five men with swords and knives in Jabalpur’s Four Khamba area under Hanumantal police station over an old dispute. The accused also looted ₹50,000 from their house before fleeing. Both injured victims later reached the police station, after which a case was registered and they were sent to hospital.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 12:04 PM IST
Representative image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A father-son duo was brutally attacked by swords and knives by five men who allegedly entered their house in Jabalpur due to an old rivalry on Thursday.

According to the complaint, the father was at home when his son suddenly ran inside while being chased by the accused.

According to information, the incident took place in the Four Khamba area under Hanumantal police station limits in Jabalpur due to an old rivalry.

Soon after, Alfez, Aslam, Aazam and their associates, carrying swords, entered the house and attacked the son with swords and knives.

When the father tried to save his son, the attackers also assaulted him with a sword, leaving him seriously injured.

The accused allegedly looted ₹50,000 kept in the house and fled the spot.

The injured father and son reached Hanumantal police station around 11 am on Thursday and registered a complaint. Police have booked the accused and sent the injured to the district hospital for treatment.

Police officials said they have started a detailed investigation into the incident, and efforts are being made to trace and arrest the accused. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.

