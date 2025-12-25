Bhopal News: Congress MLA Demands Martyrdom For 4 Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad Cops, PHQ Denies | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Hemant Katare has demanded martyrdom for four members of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) who died in a road accident on December 10 in Sagar while returning from anti-Naxal duty in Balaghat. Government records, however, do not list them as ‘martyrs’.

In the accident, constables Pradhuman Dixit, Aman Kaurav, driver Paramlal Tomar, all from Morena, and dog master Vinod Sharma, from Bhind, were killed. Another constable, Rajiv Chauhan, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Katare said the personnel were deputed on anti-Naxal operations and were returning to their headquarters in Morena. “They lost their lives during line of duty, not while on personal work. If families receive martyrdom recognition and the Rs 1 crore award, it will boost morale among security forces,” he said.

SDG clarifies

SDG, Welfare, Anil Kumar said that the decision on awarding Rs 1 crore to families of martyred policemen is taken by the Chief Minister. Families covered by the Special Pension Scheme, 1965, are entitled to special compensation.

He clarified that the Morena accident is a road mishap, unrelated to Naxal operations, law and order, or conflict. However, the government may still take a decision on the matter. Families will also receive other benefits provided by the police department.