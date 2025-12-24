MP News: NHM Seeks Report From Chhatarpur Health Department After Over 400 Children Die Within 8 Months

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): National Health Mission (NHM) has directed the district health authorities on Wednesday to submit a detailed report after data showed that 409 children died across Chhatarpur in the last eight months.

According to information, the deaths were reported between April and September, raising serious concerns over the state of health services in the district.

Following this, NHM sought an explanation from the district health management.

Speaking to the media, District Health Officer RP Gupta said the matter is under investigation. He informed that Chhatarpur district has eight block medical units and around 40 delivery centres. He said a final report would be submitted once the probe is completed.

Explaining the possible reasons behind the deaths, Gupta said some newborns suffered from jaundice, some inhaled fluid during delivery, while in certain cases labour took too long.

He also said some babies were born with deformities and added that nearly 10 percent of the cases involved high-risk children.

Gupta further said that official details would be shared only after all reports are received. When asked whether he had received any notice from NHM, he denied it and said no notice had been issued to him so far.

The exact reasons behind the deaths and any gaps in the health system will become clear only after the NHM report and investigation findings are made public.