 Bhopal News: Excise Department Allows One-Day Liquor Licenses For House Parties From Just ₹500 Ahead Of New Year
Bhopal News: Excise Department Allows One-Day Liquor Licenses For House Parties From Just ₹500 Ahead Of New Year

Bhopal News: Excise Department Allows One-Day Liquor Licenses For House Parties From Just ₹500 Ahead Of New Year

Bhopal Excise Department has introduced one-day liquor licenses ahead of New Year’s celebrations. Home parties can get a license for just ₹500, while public venues, hotels, and restaurants pay between ₹5,000 and ₹2 lakh depending on crowd size. Applications are fully online, and alcohol must be consumed at the licensed venue. Transport limits for bottles remain in place.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 07:42 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Excise Department Allows One-Day Liquor Licenses For House Parties From Just ₹500 Ahead Of New Year | Pexels

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): House parties becomes more convenient as MP excise department issues new bar module ahead of New Year Celebration in which alcohol can be served at home with one-day liquor licenses at ₹500 in Bhopal.

Licenses are available for private residences, public venues, hotels, and restaurants, with fees ranging from ₹500 to ₹2 lakh depending on the venue and crowd size. Notably, the liquor license will be issued only on online portal.

The Excise Department issued a detailed guidelines, including license fees, eligibility criteria and more.

Licenses will be issued as follows:

Private Places: If you are having a one-day party at your own home and serving foreign liquor, the license fee will be ₹500.

Public Places: For events that exclude lodging and boarding facilities such as marriage venues and community halls, the license fee for foreign liquor will be ₹5,000.

Public Restaurant: For regular food establishments with lodging or boarding facilities, such as hotels and restaurants, the license fee will be ₹10,000.

From the year 2025-26, the FL-5 liquor license fee for commercial events or programs, where entry is granted upon payment of a fixed fee, will be the highest. If 500 people attend the party, the fee will be 25,000 rupees. If more than 5,000 people attend the party, the fee will be 200,000 rupees.

Rules

Alcohol must be consumed at the same location for which the license is obtained. The same rule will apply to hotels, restaurants, and roadside eateries. The online application form also includes a section for specifying the quantity of alcohol required.

Notably, one person can carry 4 bottles of foreign liquor, 5 bottles of wine, 2 bottles of country liquor, and one case of 12 bottles of beer.

How to apply?

Applicants must apply online via the official portal (https://eaabkari.mp.gov.in/) or the eaabkari Connect app.

