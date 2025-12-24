MP News: Speeding Car Crashes Into House In Sidhi, Kills 55-Year-Old Feeding Cow-- VIDEO

MP News: Man Feeding Cattle Killed As Speeding Car Crashes Into House In Sidhi, Family Demands Arrest |

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old man was killed after a speeding car lost control and rammed into a residential house in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred under the Kotwali police station area of ​​Sidhi district, where Yadav (55), was feeding his cows and bulls near his house, located about 20 meters from the main road.

At that moment, a car travelling from Kuchwahi towards Saro entered the village at an extremely high speed. The driver reportedly lost control, and the car crashed straight through the wall of Rajpati's house. The impact was so severe that the elderly man did not even get a chance to react and died on the spot.

After the accident, cries of distress filled the village. A large number of villagers gathered at the scene. Eyewitness Radheshyam said that the car's speed was unusually high, and this was a clear case of negligence in a residential area.

The villagers allege that after the accident, the car driver, Lala, son of Kamlesh Singh Chauhan, a resident of Shivpurwa, instead of showing any remorse, started arguing and verbally abusing the people. The villagers recorded this indecent behavior on their mobile phones.

Kotwali police station in-charge Kanhaiya Singh Baghel said that upon receiving information, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajmani Ahirwar was sent to the scene. The body was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem examination, and the matter is under investigation. Meanwhile, the victim’s family has demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and protested over the incident