 MP News: BJP Issues Show-Cause Notice To Jabalpur VP Anju Bhargav After Video Shows Her Abusing Divyang Woman
HomeBhopalMP News: BJP Issues Show-Cause Notice To Jabalpur VP Anju Bhargav After Video Shows Her Abusing Divyang Woman

MP News: BJP Issues Show-Cause Notice To Jabalpur VP Anju Bhargav After Video Shows Her Abusing Divyang Woman

A political controversy erupted in Jabalpur after a video showed BJP district vice president Anju Bhargav allegedly abusing a visually impaired woman during a dispute over alleged religious conversion at a church. The BJP issued a show-cause notice seeking an explanation, while the Congress criticized the incident and announced plans for legal action.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 11:58 AM IST
MP News: BJP Issues Show-Cause Notice To District Vice President After Video Shows Alleged Abuse Of Disabled Woman Over Conversion Claims In Jabalpur |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): BJP Jabalpur Vice President Anju Bhargav was issued a show-cause notice by the party after a viral video showed her abusing a physically-challenged woman in Jabalpur.

The party has sought her reply on the incident and asked her to explain as to why no action must be taken against her.

Earlier on Saturday, a large number of people from a Hindu organisation arrived at Hawabagh Church in the Gorakhpur area of ​​Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, alleging religious conversion during an event. A violent clash ensued between members of the Hindu organisation and the Christian community.

Show-Cause notice

Meanwhile, a video went viral on social media where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) District Vice President Anju Bhargav can be seen hurling abuses and mistreating a woman with a disability.

Check out the video:

Taking cognizance of the video, BJP has issued a show-cause notice to the leader and demanded an explanation within seven days.

The Congress party has sharply criticised the BJP over the incident and has begun preparations to file a complaint in court.

According to right-wing workers, visually impaired students were being brought to the church for religious conversion. This accusation led to a commotion, and a heated argument escalated into a physical fight between the two groups. BJP District Vice President Anju Bhargav was also present at the scene with the Hindu organisation workers.

Taking cognizance of the video, BJP city president Ratnesh Sonkar issued a show-cause notice to Bhargav, stating that the language used in the video was objectionable for a responsible party official. The notice seeks a written explanation within seven days, warning that disciplinary action may follow.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has seized upon this issue, accusing the BJP of double standards. Congress city president Saurabh Sharma said, "BJP leaders often talk about morality and culture, but their own officials are engaging in such behavior."

He said the Congress is preparing to file a complaint in court and alleged that such incidents are being used to create communal tension in the city.

