 Bhopal News: 28-Year-Old man Hangs Self From Tree, Reason Unknown
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 10:22 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old man who had left his home three years back and was living as a wanderer in attire of a seer ended his life by hanging himself near ISBT under Govindpura police station on Tuesday night. His body was found hanging from a tree on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, police received information about the incident from locals. Police team found the body hanging from a tree near a hotel. The body was identified as that of Gajanan Ghotre (28) hailing from Aurangabad through an Aadhaar card found in his clothes.

Police contacted Ghotre’s family by calling on some numbers found in a diary. The family informed police that Gajanan had left home three years ago and was living life as an ascetic. He used to wander around cities and religious sites.

Locals said that he was seen wandering around ISBT for the past some days. A case has been registered and body has been sent for autopsy. Reasons behind the incident will be ascertained only after questioning the family members, police said.

