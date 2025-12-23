 Indore News: Man Stands Sem-Naked Outside Coaching Centre, Harasses Students Outside
HomeIndoreIndore News: Man Stands Sem-Naked Outside Coaching Centre, Harasses Students Outside

Indore News: Man Stands Sem-Naked Outside Coaching Centre, Harasses Students Outside

A coaching centre owner in Indore’s Pardeshipura area has accused a local man of flashing and harassing minor girl students, luring them with candy and issuing threats. Despite video evidence and repeated complaints, the accused was allegedly let off after an apology. The incident has raised serious concerns over student safety and police response.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 06:06 PM IST
Indore News: Man Harasses Minor Students Outside Coaching Centre, Police Action Questioned |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A complaint has been filed against a man for allegedly standing semi-naked outside a coaching centre and making obscene gestures towards students in Indore. The coaching owner in complaint mentioned that the accused tries to lure the students by offering them candy.

According to reports, the incident unfolded in Pardeshipura area of Indore where the accused Vijay Singh Jhala made obscene gestures outside a coaching centre, after which the coaching centre owner approached Police Dial 112 was informed.

The police took the accused to the police station, but he was released after giving an apology letter. After which the accused again hurled abuses at the coaching centre owner.

FIR not registered

The teacher alleged that she went to the police station again and demanded that an FIR be registered, but the officer on duty refused to file a complaint despite the complainant submitted a video as an evidence.

According to the complainant, a case under Arms Act was registered earlier against the accused. He was accused of buying and selling weapons from Sikligars (a community known for making weapons).

Police to investigate

The Pardeshipura police reached the teacher's house on Tuesday afternoon. Cops gathered information and ensured to take preventive action against the accused. However, the accused was not found at his home.

